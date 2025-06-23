Roblox Steal a Duck Codes (June 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Steal a Duck Codes on June 23rd, 2025.

Have you ever imagined a world where ducks are so valuable that people would actually steal them from each other? Well, Steal a Duck brings this absurd concept to life. This lighthearted Roblox game takes the “steal” trend and adds Ducks to it. Money is important for buying new ducks, upgrading your defenses, and expanding your collection, making codes valuable for getting ahead in this duck-based economy.

Working Steal a Duck Codes

Our team has tested and verified that these codes are currently working. Here are all the active codes you can redeem right now:

Brains – Get a Zombie Duck

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Steal a Duck. Since this is a relatively new game, all codes released so far are still working. Make sure to use them before they start expiring!

Looking for more Roblox codes? Check out our guides for Untitled Boxing Game Codes or It Girl Codes. You can also explore our Roblox codes master list for rewards in other popular experiences.

How to Redeem Steal a Duck Codes in Roblox

Follow these easy steps to redeem codes for Steal a Duck:

Open Steal a Duck on Roblox. Look for the Shop icon on the left side of your screen and click it Click the Codes button at the top of the shop menu Type or paste your code into the text box that appears Click the Redeem button to claim your free rewards.

Always copy and paste codes to avoid typing mistakes that could prevent them from working properly.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as Aetherscape Studios releases them, making this the best place to find working codes. However, you can also look for new codes in these official places:

Official Steal a Duck Roblox game page

Official YouTube Channel

Official X/Twitter

This guide

Remember that codes can expire without warning, especially in newer games that are still establishing their code release patterns. Bookmark this page and check back regularly for new codes that can help you build the most impressive duck collection while staying one step ahead of duck thieves!