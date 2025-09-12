Steal a Fish Admin Abuse Times (September 12, 2025)

Updated on September 12th: This article is updated for the latest Steal a Fish Admin Abuse time.

Are you ready for the most anticipated event in Steal a Fish? The next Admin Abuse session is just around the corner, scheduled for this weekend on Saturday, September 13th, 2025! Here’s everything you need to know about when Steal a Fish Admin Abuse starts, what to expect, and why you absolutely cannot miss this incredible event.

What Is Admin Abuse in Steal a Fish?

Admin Abuse is a special live event where the game developers join servers and spawn rare fish that you normally can’t get. It’s like a big party where everyone tries to catch the best fish possible.

During these admin abuse events, the normal game rules get thrown out the window. You’ll witness fish spawn with multiple mutations at once, your luck can go up to 99 times normal, and you’ll see fish that only exclusively appear during admin abuse. The developers basically make their game go wild for a few hours, giving players a chance to catch the most valuable fish in the game.

When Will Admin Abuse Start in Steal a Fish?

The next Admin Abuse kicks off following the Infernal Update release. The event window runs from Saturday, September 13th at 9:30 PM IST through Sunday, September 14th at 3:30 AM IST. So that’s a solid 6-hour window of non-stop rare fish action.

Here’s when Admin Abuse starts in your timezone. You need to be online during these times so you don’t miss out on all the action:

Location Event Start Event End Eastern US (EST) Saturday, Sept 13 – 12:00 PM Saturday, Sept 13 – 6:00 PM Western US (PT) Saturday, Sept 13 – 9:00 AM Saturday, Sept 13 – 3:00 PM Europe (CEST) Saturday, Sept 13 – 6:00 PM Sunday, Sept 14 – 12:00 AM India (IST) Saturday, Sept 13 – 9:30 PM Sunday, Sept 14 – 3:30 AM Japan (JST) Sunday, Sept 14 – 1:00 AM Sunday, Sept 14 – 7:00 AM Australia (AEST) Sunday, Sept 14 – 2:00 AM Sunday, Sept 14 – 8:00 AM

Developers have teased something called “admin abuse weather,” featuring never-before-seen mechanics that could completely change how these events work. Here’s the exact countdown until the event happens in the game:

Is it Worth Joining the Admin Abuse Event?

Of course, yes! Expect to see brand new fish species only available here. The fish you catch during Admin Abuse will make you tons of money for months. If you miss it, you’ll be way behind other players until the next event happens. Previous events have featured:

Ultra-rare fish, generating 200-300% more cash than normal catches.

Temporary server-wide luck boosts, reaching 99x normal rates.

Exclusive “admin fish” available only during these special windows.

Environmental transformations like ice rinks, blood moons, and cosmic events.

Mutation combinations that create the most profitable fish in the game.

Get your fishing gear ready because this weekend’s Admin Abuse promises to be one for the history books!