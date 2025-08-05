Home » Gaming » All Fish in Steal a Fish – Roblox

All Fish in Steal a Fish – Roblox

by Shida Aruya
Update on August 5th: Added all the newest Fish in Steal a Fish.

Steal a Fish has a lot of different fish, each with their own cost and income rates. Knowing which fish to buy from the river can really speed up your progress in the game. Steal a Fish features over 40 different fish species. They also have a rarity tier! If you want to know all about these units, keep on reading, because I have the list of all the Fish in Steal a Fish, so you can plan your purchases wisely.

Fish in Steal a Fish

All Fish in Steal a Fish

Steal a Fish has 9 different which, starting from Common Fish that cost just a few hundred dollars, all the way up to Deep rarity fish that cost trillions. The higher the rarity, the more money these fish make per second. Here is the full list of fish in the game:

1. Common Fish

These Common Fish are your starting point in Steal a Fish. These are the cheaper fish you can buy, but don’t expect them to make you rich fast. They’re perfect when you’re just starting the game and need a steady income to save up for better fish.

Fish NameCostIncome per Second

Sea Star		$100$5/s

Salmon		$125$6.25/s

Sea Horse		$150$7.5/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Tralalero		$150$7.5/s

Tung Sahur		$200$10/s

Jellyfish		$200$10/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Pufferfish		$250$12.5/s

Turtle		$350$17.5/s

2. Uncommon Fish

Once you’ve got some Common Fish generating income, it’s time to move up to Uncommon Fish. These cost between $800 and $1,700, but they make much more money.

Fish NameCostIncome per Second

Bananini		$800$17/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Clownfish		$900$20/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Boneca Ambalabu		$950$21/s

Crab		$1,200$25/s

Eel		$1,200$26/s

Baddie Fish		$1,200$30/s

Blue Tang		$1,500$33/s

Swordfish		$1,600$35/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Chrimp		$1,700$38/s

3. Rare Fish

These Rare Fish cost between $10,000 and $30,000, but they can generate serious money. If you’re looking to really boost your income, once you see these Rare Fish on the river, go purchase them!

Fish NameCostIncome per Second

Blobfish		$10,000$90/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Brr Patapim		$12,000$120/s

Piranha		$15,000$250/s

Anglerfish		$19,000$300/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Octopus		$22,000$200/s

Tralalelo Junior		$22,000$200/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Barracuda		$25,000$225/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Trulimero Trulichina		$30,000$273/s

4. Epic Fish

Epic Fish are serious investments, costing between $20,000 and $420,000. These fish can really change your game because they generate thousands of dollars per second instead of only hundreds.

Fish NameCostIncome per Second

Shark		$20,000$180/s

Gold Fish		$125,000$520/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Mermaid		$150,000$625/s

Skeleton Fish		$150,000$625/s

Axolotl		$200,000$833/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Hammer Shark		$200,000$2,000/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Saw Shark		$350,000$3,500/s

Eye Fish		$420,000$4,000/s

5. Legendary Fish

When you have already saved enough money in the game and you want to spend more, then you can start buying these Legendary Fish. They actually give you back incredible amounts of money.

Fish NameCostIncome per Second

Whale		$1,500,000$6,000/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Megalodon		$2,500,000$9,000/s

Nuke Fish		$2,750,000$10,000/s

Worm		$4,000,000$15,000/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Manta Ray		$5,000,000$17,500/s

6. Mythic Fish

These Mythich Fish cost you tens of millions of dollars, but they’re worth it if you can afford them. These fish generate over 50,000 dollars per second, which is insane compared to lower-rarity fish.

Fish NameCostIncome per Second

Monster		$30,000,000$50,000/s

Kraken		$50,000,000$100,000/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Loch Ness		$100,000,000$200,000/s

Train Eater		$100,000,000$200,000/s

Godzilla		$135,000,000$250,000/s

Robolodon		$150,000,000$275,500/s

7. Cosmic Fish

Cosmic Fish are very hard to find in the game. However, if you find it and you have money to buy them, you definitely should. They can generate half a million dollars per second or more!

Fish NameCostIncome per Second

Bloop		$500,000,000$250,000/s

El Gran Maja		$1,000,000,000$500,000/s

Infected Whale		$1,000,000,000$500,000/s

Sea Eater		$1,000,000,000$1,250,000/s

Octobloop		$900,000,000$1,750,000/s
Fish in Steal a Fish
Bloopvoid		$1,450,000,000$800,000/s

8. Deep Fish

You will need to play Steal a Fish for a long time to actually be able to afford one of these Deep Fish. They are very expensive and rare:

Fish NameCostIncome per Second

Mutated El Gran Maja		$10,000,000,000$1,600,000/s

Mouth Titan		$50,000,000,000$9,250,000/s
(icon TBA)
Nightmare Eater		$450,000,000,000$38,500,000/s
(icon TBA)
World Eater		$10,000,000,000,000,000$1,500,000,000/s

9. Limited Fish

There’s one special Limited fish that works differently from all the others. Instead of costing regular game money, you need to spend Robux to get it.

Fish NameCostIncome per Second
Fish in Steal a Fish
Evil Bloop		799 Robux150% better than your best fish.

So, the Evil Bloop will generate 150% more income than your best fish. This means if your best fish makes $1,000 per second, the Evil Bloop will make $1,500 per second.

Also Read:

That’s the end of our list for all Fish in Steal a Fish Roblox. When you’re deciding which fish to buy next, think about how quickly they’ll pay for themselves. Generally, the best strategy is to buy the cheapest fish that gives you a good income first, then save up for the really expensive ones. Don’t skip entire rarity levels. Each one builds on the last to help you afford the next tier.

The most important thing is to keep playing and earning money. Even if a fish seems impossibly expensive now, your income will grow over time, and you’ll eventually be able to afford anything in the game.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

