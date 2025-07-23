Roblox Steal a Freddy Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Steal a Freddy Codes on July 23rd, 2025.

Steal a Freddy is a fun Roblox game where you collect, buy, and steal FNaF animatronics to make money and build an amazing collection. The game lets you trade these creepy robots for cash and use that money to get even cooler ones. But getting your first few animatronics can be tough because the good ones cost a lot of money. That’s why the game has special codes that give you free cash and wheel spins to help you get started.

Working Steal a Freddy Codes

We checked these codes, and they work right now in the game. Since this is a collecting game, codes help you get the items you need to start your collection:

SpinToWin – 3 Wheel Spins

– 3 Wheel Spins LuckyBlockLaunch – 375 Cash

Expired Codes

Right now, there are no old codes that have stopped working. This game is pretty new, so all the codes still work for now.

How to Use Steal a Freddy Codes in Roblox

Using codes in Steal a Freddy is easy, but you need to do one thing first. You have to join the Mousetrap Studios Roblox community before the codes will work. Here’s how to use your codes:

Join the Mousetrap Studios Roblox community first (this is required)

first (this is required) Open Steal a Freddy.

Look for the Codes button at the top left of your screen

button at the top left of your screen Click on it to open the codes menu

Type your code in the “Enter code” area

area Click the Redeem button to get your rewards

How to Find More Codes

We watch for new codes all the time and update this guide when we find them. The game makers at Mousetrap Studios release codes when the game hits special goals or just when they want to give players free stuff. If you want to look for codes yourself, you can check these places:

Keep checking back for new codes, because when Steal a Freddy releases them, they really help you build an amazing collection.