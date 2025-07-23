Roblox Steal a Meme Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Steal a Meme Codes on July 23rd, 2025.

Are you looking to have some fun while buying different memes or stealing them from other players? Then Steal a Meme is the perfect Roblox experience to do so. You will encounter various popular memes from Doge to Among Us that can be purchased and used to farm money. However, there is another way to obtain a bit of cash and other freebies. This article provides the complete list of all active Steal a Meme Codes that you can redeem for rewards and get ahead of others.

Active Steal a Meme Codes

Below, we have listed all the active codes for the game that you can redeem. Make sure to do this soon since the codes can expire unexpectedly.

Ilovekazaru – Redeem for 150K Cash ( new )

– Redeem for 150K Cash ( ) MYSTERYBOX – Redeem for 1M Cash ( new )

– Redeem for 1M Cash ( ) 200KMEMBER – Redeem for 200K Cash ( new )

– Redeem for 200K Cash ( ) 100KMEMBER – Redeem for 100k Cash

Expired Steal a Meme Codes

Next, we have a list of all the expired codes that no longer work or can be redeemed to get rewards.

ThankYouEveryone!

UPDATE5

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Steal a Fruit, Steal a Labubu, Steal a Fish, and Steal a Brainrot. You can also visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem the Codes

Redeeming the Steal a Meme codes is a straightforward task. We have listed all the instructions below to complete the process and get the freebies.

Launch Steal a Meme on Roblox. Click the Shop icon on the left side of the screen. Scroll down to find the Codes section. Type of paste an active code in the ‘Enter Code‘ area. Click on Verify to redeem the code.

Also read:

How to Get More Steal a Meme Codes

The easiest way to keep tabs on new codes for Steal a Meme is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. We update the list whenever a new code rolls out. You can also follow the game on its official Steal a Meme Discord server to check the latest update details and interact with other players.

How to Fix Steal a Meme Code Not Working – Troubleshooting

There are various reasons why your code might not be working. We have listed all the general reasons below.

Server Issue – You should restart the game and log back in to check if the issue is resolved.

You should restart the game and log back in to check if the issue is resolved. Code Has Expired – You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired.

You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired. Incorrect Code – Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually.

Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually. Code Already Claimed – You will get an error if you try to redeem a code that you have already used.

This brings us to the end of the article. Make sure to redeem all the codes before they expire.