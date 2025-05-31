Roblox Steal Ice Cream from Kids Codes (May 2025)

Updated: We last updated this article with new RobloxSteal Ice Cream from Kids Codes on May 31st, 2025.

Steal Ice Cream from Kids is a Roblox survival game where you play as someone trying to steal ice cream from children and escape before they catch you. Don’t let their small size fool you; these kids are fast and will beat you up if they catch you! The goal is simple: grab the ice cream and run away for as long as possible to earn Points.

Points are the main currency in this game, and you need them to buy upgrades and items that help you survive longer. You can get free Points by using codes. These codes give you extra Points without having to play for hours. However, codes don’t last forever, so you need to use them quickly before they expire.

Working Steal Ice Cream from Kids Codes

Our team has checked and verified that these codes are currently working. Here are all the active codes you can use right now:

FAVORITES1MILLION – Get 250 Points for free

– Get 250 Points for free VISITS10MILLION – Get 250 Points for free

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes yet. This game is still new, so all the codes released so far are still working. We’ll update this section when codes start expiring.

How to Redeem Steal Ice Cream from Kids Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in this game is super easy and takes less than a minute. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Open Steal Ice Cream from Kids on Roblox. Look for the ABX button at the top of your screen and click it. Type or paste your code into the text box that appears. Click the Redeem button to get your reward.

Important tip: Always copy and paste codes instead of typing them by hand. Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which means uppercase and lowercase letters matter. If you type even one letter wrong, the code won’t work.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as they come out, making this the best place to find working codes. However, you can also look for new codes in these places:

The developers usually release new code when the game reaches certain milestones, like getting more players or favorites. They announce these codes on their official Cube Types Studios Roblox Group. You can join this group to get updates about new codes, game updates, and special events.

Remember to bookmark this page and check back often for new codes. We work hard to keep this list updated with the latest working codes so you never miss out on free rewards.