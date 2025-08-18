Roblox Steal To Be Rich Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Steal To Be Rich Codes on August 19th, 2025.

Steal To Be Rich on Roblox lets you live out your criminal fantasies in a fun, safe environment! This simulation game challenges you to pull off heists, steal valuable items, and build your wealth through clever scheming. You’ll start small with basic thefts and gradually work your way up to elaborate criminal operations. The more successful your crimes, the richer you become. But building a criminal empire takes serious cash, and earning money through small-time thefts can be slow. That’s where Steal To Be Rich codes come in handy! These free codes give you instant cash to jumpstart your criminal career.

Working Steal To Be Rich Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them quickly before they expire:

freecash – Get 5,000 Cash

Expired Codes

These codes are no longer working:

Sorry

1mvisits

How to Redeem Steal To Be Rich Codes in Roblox

Getting your free cash is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps:

Open Steal To Be Rich in Roblox. Click the “Codes” button in the top right corner of your screen. Enter your code in the empty text field that appears. Click the “Redeem” button to claim your rewards.

Your cash will appear in your account immediately. Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so type them exactly as shown or copy and paste for best results.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also follow the game’s Roblox group and join their Discord server for community announcements. Developers often release code during special events, game updates, or when hitting player milestones.