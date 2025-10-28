Roblox Strongman Ultra Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Strongman Ultra Codes on October 28th, 2025.

Strongman Ultra is the sequel to Strongman Simulator, challenging you to become the ultimate powerlifter through intense training and dedication. Start as the weakest person who can barely drag a few feathers, then work your way up to lifting progressively larger and more ridiculous weights. Train hard, break through walls (literally), and prove your strength by competing with other players to dominate the leaderboards. Let’s check out the current codes that can give you free energy and potions to boost your training.

Working Strongman Ultra Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Strongman Ultra that you can redeem for free rewards:

chad – Redeem this code for 250 Energy and 1 Energy Gain Potion

This code provides valuable resources to help accelerate your strength training without the initial grind.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Strongman Ultra at this time. Since the game is relatively new, codes are just beginning to be released.

How to Redeem Strongman Ultra Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Strongman Ultra codes:

Open Strongman Ultra in Roblox. Click the Shop icon on the right side of your screen. Scroll down or click the Codes tab. Enter your code in the text field. Press Redeem to claim your free energy and potions.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Strongman Ultra codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Since this is a new game from The Gang Stockholm, expect more codes as the game grows.

Join The Gang Gaming Discord server for community discussions and potential code announcements for all of the developer’s games.

for community discussions and potential code announcements for all of the developer’s games. Follow @TheGang_Gaming on X (Twitter).

Join The Gang Stockholm Roblox group for game news and possible exclusive codes for group members. Note that while the original Strongman Simulator continues to receive updates from a different team, items and progress don’t transfer between the two games, though original players may receive special rewards.