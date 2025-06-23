Roblox Super League Soccer Codes (June 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Super League Soccer Codes on June 23rd, 2025.

Super League Soccer is an authentic football experience. Whether you want to be a goalkeeper, a striker scoring bicycle kick goals, or a midfielder controlling the tempo, this game offers the complete football package. In this guide, you will find all the working and inactive codes for Roblox Super League to get a head start.

Working Super League Soccer Codes

Our team has tested and verified that these codes are currently working. Here are all the active codes you can redeem right now:

easter2025 – Get Event Rewards

– Get Event Rewards doublecode – Get Free Rewards

– Get Free Rewards sorryconsoleplayers – Get Coins

– Get Coins celebrations – Get Pack

– Get Pack PACKS – Get Pack

– Get Pack SLS25 – Get Diamond Pack

Expired Codes

100kLikes

battlepass

xmas

90kLikes

80kLikes

console!

70kLikes

Part1

fix14

60kLikes

50kLikes

GKFix!

40kLikes

30KLIKES

25klikes

SLSCOMP

How to Redeem Super League Soccer Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Super League Soccer is simple and can be done immediately after joining the game. Follow these easy steps:

Open Super League Soccer on Roblox. Look for the Codes button at the bottom of your screen. Click on it to open the code redemption window. Type or paste your code into the text box. Click Claim to receive your free rewards.

You don’t need to grind levels or complete tutorials before using codes – they’re available from your first moment in the game.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as the developers release them, making this the best place to find working codes. However, you can also look for new codes in these official places:

Super League Soccer Discord Server

Twitter/X account

This guide – We monitor all sources and update immediately when new codes drop

Remember to redeem codes quickly since they can expire as the game reaches new milestones. Bookmark this page and check back regularly for new codes.