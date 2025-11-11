Roblox Survive on a Raft Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Survive on a Raft Codes on November 11th, 2025.

Stranded on the endless ocean with nothing but a wooden plank beneath you? Survive on a Raft brings the beloved PC game Raft experience to Roblox! This faithful remake drops you in the middle of the sea where you’ll gather floating resources, expand your tiny raft into a seaworthy vessel, and survive against ocean threats. Each class costs Shells, and earning enough through normal gameplay takes time. Survive on a Raft codes deliver instant Shells so you can unlock your preferred class immediately!

Working Survive on a Raft Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now.

FlyingDutchman – Get 25 Shells

Expired Codes

These codes have sunk beneath the waves:

SorryForBugs

25KLikes

KrakenAndGardener

How to Redeem Survive on a Raft Codes in Roblox

Important: Before redeeming codes, you must like/favorite the game AND join The Raft Studio Roblox community group. After completing these requirements, follow these steps:

Launch Survive on a Raft in Roblox Click the “Codes” button on the left side of your screen Enter your code in the text box that appears Press the “Enter” button to claim rewards

Your Shells appear immediately in your account. Use them in the class selection menu before starting new runs to purchase characters with unique abilities.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the Survive on a Raft Discord server, where developers announce codes and game updates.