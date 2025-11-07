Roblox Survive the Elevator Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Survive the Elevator Codes on November 7th, 2025.

Wake up in a mysterious tower beneath a starless sky with only one way down – a creepy old elevator that seems to be waiting specifically for you! Survive the Elevator delivers unique horror survival where each descending floor transforms into something more twisted and terrifying than the last. You’ll need to gather fuel just to operate the elevator, then face monsters on each floor while scavenging for weapons and supplies. Survive the Elevator codes deliver instant cash and event currency so you can afford powerful classes immediately!

Working Survive the Elevator Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now.

elevatorforever – Get 25 Fall Coin

– Get 25 Fall Coin down100floors – Get 5 Cash

– Get 5 Cash survive100 – Get 5 Cash

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this game launched recently:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Survive the Elevator Codes in Roblox

Getting your free rewards is quick and simple. Follow these steps:

Launch Survive the Elevator in Roblox Click the white button with three dots (*) ** at the top of your screen Enter your code in the “Enter Code Here” text box Click the yellow “Submit” button to claim rewards

Your cash and Fall Coins appear immediately. Use them to purchase better class units that dramatically improve your survival odds against the horrors below.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the Survive the Elevator Discord server where codes appear in the dedicated codes channel. Following the Apparently Survival Roblox group is another way to stay informed, and you can even find codes displayed on the official game page or inside the game itself.