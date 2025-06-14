Home » Gaming » Roblox Swim for Money Codes (June 2025)

Roblox Swim for Money Codes (June 2025)

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Swim for Money Codes on June 14th, 2025.

Swim for Money is a relaxing and fun Roblox game where you dive into the water and swim to earn cash. The longer and faster you swim, the more money you make. You can use this cash to upgrade your swimming equipment like flippers, which help you move through the water much faster and earn even more money per swim.

swim for money codes

Working Swim for Money Codes

Our team has tested and verified that these codes are currently working. Here are all the active codes you can redeem right now:

  • 250LIKES – Get Cash Boost for 25 Minutes
  • SWIM – Get 1,000 Cash

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Swim for Money. Since the game is relatively new, all codes released so far are still working. Make sure to use them before they start expiring!

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Swim for Money Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Swim for Money is super simple and takes just a few clicks. Follow these easy steps:

  1. Open Swim for Money on Roblox.
  2. Look for the Shop button on the right side of your screen
  3. Click on it to open the shop menu
  4. Find the “Enter Code:” text box
  5. Type or paste your code into the text field
  6. Click the CLAIM! button to redeem your free rewards

If a new code doesn’t work right away, try exiting the game and launching it again. This puts you on a different server that might have the updated version where the code works.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as Swim Zone releases them, making this the best place to find working codes. However, you can also look for new codes in these official places:

Remember to use codes quickly since they can expire without warning. Bookmark this page and check back regularly for new codes that can help you become the fastest and most successful swimmer in the game!

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

Roblox Infinite Mining Incremental Codes (June 2025)

Today’s NYT Wordle #1457 Hints, Answers – June 15, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #469 Hints and Answers for June 15,...

Today’s NYT Connections #735 Hints, Answers – June 15, 2025

All inZOI Cheat List: Every Code and Console Command Available...

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Vanguard Tier List: Ranked Worst to...

Marvel Rivals Loki Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

inZOI June 2025 Update: ModKit and 200 New Features

How to Get the Cooked Owl Pet in Grow a...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1456 Hints, Answers – June 14, 2025