Roblox Swim for Money Codes (June 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Swim for Money Codes on June 14th, 2025.

Swim for Money is a relaxing and fun Roblox game where you dive into the water and swim to earn cash. The longer and faster you swim, the more money you make. You can use this cash to upgrade your swimming equipment like flippers, which help you move through the water much faster and earn even more money per swim.

Working Swim for Money Codes

Our team has tested and verified that these codes are currently working. Here are all the active codes you can redeem right now:

250LIKES – Get Cash Boost for 25 Minutes

– Get Cash Boost for 25 Minutes SWIM – Get 1,000 Cash

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Swim for Money. Since the game is relatively new, all codes released so far are still working. Make sure to use them before they start expiring!

How to Redeem Swim for Money Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Swim for Money is super simple and takes just a few clicks. Follow these easy steps:

Open Swim for Money on Roblox. Look for the Shop button on the right side of your screen Click on it to open the shop menu Find the “Enter Code:” text box Type or paste your code into the text field Click the CLAIM! button to redeem your free rewards

If a new code doesn’t work right away, try exiting the game and launching it again. This puts you on a different server that might have the updated version where the code works.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as Swim Zone releases them, making this the best place to find working codes. However, you can also look for new codes in these official places:

Official Swim for Money Discord server

Game Page

Remember to use codes quickly since they can expire without warning. Bookmark this page and check back regularly for new codes that can help you become the fastest and most successful swimmer in the game!