Roblox Swim to Save Princess Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Swim to Save Princess Codes on September 15th, 2025.

Swim to Save Princess challenges you to swim as far as possible across vast oceans to reach and rescue a princess in distress. This simulator game combines endurance challenges with strategic upgrades as you build stamina, collect coins, and purchase better swimming gear. You’ll start with limited stamina that forces you back to the beginning, but as you progress, you can buy pets that help you earn coins faster and equipment that lets you swim farther distances. Swim to Save Princess codes give you free potions, pets, and gold to give you a head start on your heroic rescue mission.

Working Swim to Save Princess Codes

Our team has verified these codes. Use them quickly to boost your swimming adventure:

CANDYLAND – Get Gold Gain 50% Potion

– Get Gold Gain 50% Potion PETEVENT3 – Get Trulimero Trulicina pet

– Get Trulimero Trulicina pet OPPETS – Get Doog pet

– Get Doog pet BUGFIX1 – Get Gold Gain 50% Potion

– Get Gold Gain 50% Potion PRINCESS – Get Swim Speed 50% Potion, 5,000 Gold, and Cannon Turtle pet

– Get Swim Speed 50% Potion, 5,000 Gold, and Cannon Turtle pet SWIM – Get Trophy 2x Potion, Pet Luck Potion, and Gold Gain 50% Potion

Expired Swim to Save Princess Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Swim to Save Princess. All released codes are still working, giving you access to all available free rewards.

How to Redeem Swim to Save Princess Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Swim to Save Princess is quite easy. Just follow these steps:

Launch Swim to Save Princess on Roblox Look for the Discord logo button in the top right corner of the screen Enter any working code in the “Enter Code” text box Click the green “CHECK” button to redeem your rewards Check your inventory for new potions, pets, and gold

Your rewards will be added immediately to your account. Potions provide temporary boosts to help you swim farther, while pets permanently help you earn more coins during your rescue attempts.

How to Find More Swim to Save Princess Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh Swim to Save Princess codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since developer Century Simulators releases new codes during updates and special events.

You can also join the Century Simulators Roblox Group and their official Discord server, where new codes are announced first. Since the game has become quite popular recently, expect more frequent code releases as it continues to grow.

The developers typically release code during major game updates, special events, community milestones, or as compensation for server issues. With the game’s growing popularity, they’re likely to celebrate achievement goals with additional code drops.