Roblox Swim with Brainrot Codes (September 2025)

Swim with Brainrot combines competitive racing with the internet’s most popular meme culture, creating an addictive game where you train alongside your brainrot companion. You’ll race through waters, challenge friends in epic swimming competitions, and unlock rare companions that boost your abilities. The game features multiple worlds to explore once you master the basics, plus a rebirth system that gives you powerful upgrades. Using Swim with Brainrot codes gets you free potions and wins to kickstart your journey to becoming the ultimate swimmer.

Working Swim with Brainrot Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working. Don’t wait too long to redeem them:

Season – Get 1x Sprint Potion

– Get 1x Sprint Potion UpData – Get 1x Luck Potion

– Get 1x Luck Potion ANIME – Get 1x Win Potion

– Get 1x Win Potion Welcome – Get 10 Wins

Expired Swim with Brainrot Codes

Since Swim with Brainrot is still relatively new, there are currently no expired codes in the game. This is perfect timing for new players – you can grab all the active rewards without worrying about missing out on previous codes.

How to Redeem Swim with Brainrot Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Swim with Brainrot is straightforward and takes less than a minute:

Launch Swim with Brainrot on your Roblox app. Click on the Code icon on the top left of the screen. Type any active code in the text area of the pop-up window. Click on the Claim button to get your rewards.

How to Find More Swim with Brainrot Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh Swim with Brainrot codes. Bookmark this page and check back often, especially during special events or game updates when new codes typically drop.

You can also join the official Swim with Brainrot Discord server where developers post announcements about new codes. Additionally, following the 800 Race community on the Roblox platform will keep you informed about major updates and special promotions.