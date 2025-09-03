Roblox Sword League Codes (September 2025)

Updated: We last updated this article with new Roblox Sword League Codes on September 3rd, 2025.

Get ready to become the ultimate sword fighter in Roblox! Sword League isn’t just another sword-slashing game – it’s an addictive arena fighter that combines timing-based combat with customization. You’ll forge your own armor and weapons by opening chests, battle increasingly tough enemies, and test your reflexes in gladiator-style arenas. Using Sword League codes gives you free coins, potions, cheese, boss turkeys, and clan tokens to give you that early advantage.

Working Sword League Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working. Grab these rewards before they expire:

teamwork – 1 Clan Token

– 1 Clan Token 1kReactions – 2 Boss Turkey

– 2 Boss Turkey clover – 1 Super Lucky Potion

– 1 Super Lucky Potion startboost – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins zivao – 5 Boss Turkey

– 5 Boss Turkey freefood – 10 Cheese

Expired Sword League Codes

There are currently no expired codes in Sword League. This means you have plenty of time to redeem all the active codes above, but don’t wait too long, as codes can disappear without warning.

How to Redeem Sword League Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in the Sword League is actually quite easy. Follow these simple steps to claim your free rewards:

Open Sword League on Roblox Click the Shop button from the left menu Scroll down to the “Exclusive Codes” section at the bottom Type a working code in the “Enter code here…” area Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards

The rewards should appear in your inventory immediately. If you don’t see them, try restarting the game or checking specific item categories like potions or food items.

How to Find More Sword League Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Sword League codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since new codes drop during special events, milestones, and game updates.

You can also join the official Sword League Discord server, where developers announce new codes. Additionally, following the LeagueByte Games Roblox group will keep you informed about major updates and special promotions. Don’t forget to check the rewards tab in-game regularly, as developers sometimes hide special codes or limited-time freebies there.