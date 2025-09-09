Roblox Takeover Event: Release Date, Game List, and Countdown Timer

Update: This article was last updated on September 9th, 2025, with details of The Takeover Event game list.

Roblox The Takeover is another massive event, similar to The Hunt and The Hatch.

The event will take place from September 11, 2025, to September 22, 2025.

Around 50 Roblox experiences will participate in the upcoming event.

Roblox is set to roll out another massive event called The Takeover. Announced and confirmed at RDC 2025, the game’s release date and schedule have been confirmed, along with revealing various games that would be a part of it. Similar to other events like The Hunt and The Hatch, The Takeover will last for a couple of days and let players hop through multiple games and collect rewards. You can check out other crucial details of the Roblox The Takeover Event below.

What to Expect From Roblox The Takeover Event?

While Roblox has yet to reveal more information about The Takeover event, the banner and short teaser have hinted at what to expect from it. Being another community event, players can join their friends in the graffiti-based event while they jump from one game to another that is a part of The Takeover. The teaser shared at RDC 2025 showcased a character painting graffiti alongside others.

Apart from this, the achievements for the upcoming event have already been revealed. It is worth noting that The Takeover will have four quests – Easy, Medium, Hard, and Super Hard. Completing the quest will give you the relevant badge and also has a chance to give rewards alongside it. The currently available information hints that The Takeover will be different than the previous The Hunt and The Hatch events, as players might have much more interesting tasks to complete. More will be revealed as Roblox divulges information to the public.

Your city. Your turf. Get your Crew ready for #TheTakeover pic.twitter.com/jvyrfVzLm0 — Roblox (@Roblox) September 5, 2025

Roblox The Takeover Date and Countdown Timer

The Roblox The Takeover event will kick start on September 11, 2025, at 10 PM PT. Players will have around 15 days to participate in the event and collect everything that it has to offer, as it will come to an end on September 26, 2025. It is worth noting that the event will be live and available on all platforms, including PC, consoles, mobile, and VR. However, only a handful of Roblox experiences will be participating in it.

All Roblox Games Participating in the Event

#TheTakeover is almost here! From 9/12 to 9/22, you and your Crew can claim Tagtown’s districts and unlock tons of items by mastering the games you love. Just be ready to defend your crown! pic.twitter.com/Oq88E7mcdV — Roblox (@Roblox) September 8, 2025

Now that you know what The Takeover is about and when it will go live, it is time to reveal all the currently confirmed games that will be a part of it. Note that not all the participating games have been confirmed, so we will update the list once more information is available. It is quite possible that some of the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 Winners might get to join the fun.

Currently, 45 games have been confirmed. We have listed all of them below for you to check out.

Pressure Super League Soccer SpongeBob Tower Defense Musical Chairs Build with Friends Dungeon Heroes Regretavator My Little Pony RP Gym Star Simulator Something Evil Will Happen Dig the Backyard World Zero Build an Island Capybara Evolution Superstars Racers The Survival Game How to Train Your Dragon Boomstick Football Tower Defense Simulator Murderers vs Sheriffs Duels Dig Arsenal Pixel Blade Dress to Impress Horse Life Tennis: Zero Age of Hell Doors Dragon Adventures Redcliff City RP Work at a Pizza Place Creatures of Sonaria My Fishing Pier Slap Battles Easiest Game Ever Tower Defense X Carry an Egg (2 Player Obby) A Wolf or Other Fisch Ultimate Mining Tycoon Weird Gun Game Savannah Life Build a Golem Army Untitled Boxing Game Bayside High School

With this, you've reached the end of this article. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back later. We will update the details once Roblox reveals more information about it.