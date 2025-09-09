Home » News » Roblox Takeover Event: Release Date, Game List, and Countdown Timer

Roblox Takeover Event: Release Date, Game List, and Countdown Timer

by Swastik Sharma
Update: This article was last updated on September 9th, 2025, with details of The Takeover Event game list.

  • Roblox The Takeover is another massive event, similar to The Hunt and The Hatch.
  • The event will take place from September 11, 2025, to September 22, 2025.
  • Around 50 Roblox experiences will participate in the upcoming event.
Roblox The Takeover

Roblox is set to roll out another massive event called The Takeover. Announced and confirmed at RDC 2025, the game’s release date and schedule have been confirmed, along with revealing various games that would be a part of it. Similar to other events like The Hunt and The Hatch, The Takeover will last for a couple of days and let players hop through multiple games and collect rewards. You can check out other crucial details of the Roblox The Takeover Event below.

What to Expect From Roblox The Takeover Event?

While Roblox has yet to reveal more information about The Takeover event, the banner and short teaser have hinted at what to expect from it. Being another community event, players can join their friends in the graffiti-based event while they jump from one game to another that is a part of The Takeover. The teaser shared at RDC 2025 showcased a character painting graffiti alongside others.

Apart from this, the achievements for the upcoming event have already been revealed. It is worth noting that The Takeover will have four quests – Easy, Medium, Hard, and Super Hard. Completing the quest will give you the relevant badge and also has a chance to give rewards alongside it. The currently available information hints that The Takeover will be different than the previous The Hunt and The Hatch events, as players might have much more interesting tasks to complete. More will be revealed as Roblox divulges information to the public.

Roblox The Takeover Date and Countdown Timer

The Roblox The Takeover event will kick start on September 11, 2025, at 10 PM PT. Players will have around 15 days to participate in the event and collect everything that it has to offer, as it will come to an end on September 26, 2025. It is worth noting that the event will be live and available on all platforms, including PC, consoles, mobile, and VR. However, only a handful of Roblox experiences will be participating in it.

Roblox The Takeover Date and Time

All Roblox Games Participating in the Event

Now that you know what The Takeover is about and when it will go live, it is time to reveal all the currently confirmed games that will be a part of it. Note that not all the participating games have been confirmed, so we will update the list once more information is available. It is quite possible that some of the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 Winners might get to join the fun.

Currently, 45 games have been confirmed. We have listed all of them below for you to check out.

  1. Pressure
  2. Super League Soccer
  3. SpongeBob Tower Defense
  4. Musical Chairs
  5. Build with Friends
  6. Dungeon Heroes
  7. Regretavator
  8. My Little Pony RP
  9. Gym Star Simulator
  10. Something Evil Will Happen
  11. Dig the Backyard
  12. World Zero
  13. Build an Island
  14. Capybara Evolution
  15. Superstars Racers
  16. The Survival Game
  17. How to Train Your Dragon
  18. Boomstick Football
  19. Tower Defense Simulator
  20. Murderers vs Sheriffs Duels
  21. Dig
  22. Arsenal
  23. Pixel Blade
  24. Dress to Impress
  25. Horse Life
  26. Tennis: Zero
  27. Age of Hell
  28. Doors
  29. Dragon Adventures
  30. Redcliff City RP
  31. Work at a Pizza Place
  32. Creatures of Sonaria
  33. My Fishing Pier
  34. Slap Battles
  35. Easiest Game Ever
  36. Tower Defense X
  37. Carry an Egg (2 Player Obby)
  38. A Wolf or Other
  39. Fisch
  40. Ultimate Mining Tycoon
  41. Weird Gun Game
  42. Savannah Life
  43. Build a Golem Army
  44. Untitled Boxing Game
  45. Bayside High School

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back later. We will update the details once Roblox reveals more information about it.

