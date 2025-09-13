Roblox The Takeover Event: All Quests and Challenges

The Roblox Takeover event isn’t just about collecting free rewards – it’s packed with exciting quests across dozens of popular games. These challenges range from simple beginner tasks to extreme difficulty missions. Completing quests is how you earn the Solo Credits and Crew Credits needed to unlock all those cosmetics.

Each zone in the Takeover hub has its own theme and selection of games, with quests designed around different play styles. Let’s break down every quest so you know exactly what to expect.

How Quest Difficulty Works in Roblox The Takeover Event

Every participating game offers multiple quest tiers that get progressively harder:

Noob Quests – Perfect for beginners or players new to a game. These usually involve basic actions like “play for 5 minutes” or “complete one round.”

Pro Quests – Medium difficulty challenges that require some skill or game knowledge. You might need to win matches or achieve specific scores.

Master Quests – Advanced challenges for experienced players. These often require multiple wins, high scores, or completing difficult objectives.

Extreme Quests – The toughest challenges available. Only the most dedicated players will complete these, but they offer the best credit rewards.

You don’t have to complete quests in order, so feel free to jump around based on your skill level and preferences.

Complete Strat University Quest List

Game Name Noob Quest Pro Quest Master Quest Extreme Quest My Little Pony RP Vote for 5 different player outfits during fashion shows Get 15 other players to vote for your fashion show outfit Win first place in 5 separate fashion show competitions Not Available Bayside High School Practice shooting targets during food fight training Cover 1000 tiles with paint in turf war battles Stay as King of the Hill for 15 straight minutes Deal 20,000 total damage to the food fight boss Horse Life Successfully tame 20 horses regardless of breed Finish the training course 12 times with any horse Tame horses from 6 different species Build strong bonds with 10 different horses Savannah Life Attack enemies for 3000 total damage points Eliminate 4 different opponents in combat Beat 6 unique animal species in fights Get 4 eliminations without dying once Dragon Adventures Discover and hatch 2 dragon eggs anywhere Earn 1000 XP for any dragon subskill training Find 10 dragon eggs across all available worlds Take down 4 world bosses in combat easiest game ever Reach 10 unique endings in the Skatepark area Find 15 different endings in the main Spawn area Earn 3 gold medals from Skatepark arena challenges Discover 20 unique endings using XTREME MODE Gym Star Simulator Train your muscles 50 times at your current gym Win 10 competitions plus train muscles 100 times Train muscles 300 times and hit a 20x combo Achieve four separate 25x training combos Dig the Backyard Excavate down to 20 meters depth Sell 25 different ore pieces for profit Destroy 5 zombie spawner blocks Use only a shovel to deal 100 boss damage Dig Purchase Toy Hammer Shovel and find buried items Win 5 Whack-A-Mole rounds plus dig up 30 items Complete the Mole Burrower dungeon successfully Not Available My Fishing Pier Buy ‘Zap’ fishing bait using event graffiti currency Purchase ‘Sk8’ bait with graffiti from event area Get ‘King’ bait by spending graffiti at events Not Available Dress to Impress Play one complete round from beginning to end Place in top 3 at least once during competition Get top 3 placement in two consecutive rounds Reach podium starting outfit with 30 seconds left OR use clothes nobody else picked Creatures of Sonaria Eat or drink 80 units of food and water Bite 16 different creatures or NPCs throughout game Complete every task for the Verdant Warden Shrine Not Available

Complete Artists Alley Quest List

Game Name Noob Quest Pro Quest Master Quest Extreme Quest Regretevator Stay alive through 5 floor levels Take out 2 other players in combat Perform emotes after eliminating 3 opponents Win a complete match without using healing items Fisch Catch 15 fish using the basic Flimsy Rod Catch 40 fish with the Experimental Rod Make 50 perfect catches using Experimental Rod Use normal bait 60 times during fishing Build An Island Gather red paint to completely fill the bucket Collect yellow paint until the bucket is full Find blue paint to fill the bucket completely Not Available Ultimate Mining Tycoon Mine ore and gems for 100 seconds total Sell chalk or chalk-made items 25 times Successfully sell 10 spray cans for profit Sell 6 spray cans in different color varieties Work at a Pizza Place Speed around town delivering customer orders Bring pizzas to alien customers specifically Mix water with lava floor to create obsidian Defeat the troublemaker c00lkidd How to Train Your Dragon Fly your dragon through 150 checkpoint rings Beat every flight challenge map available Defeat the powerful Red Death Boss Not Available Dungeon Heroes Successfully complete the Easy difficulty dungeon Finish the Medium difficulty dungeon challenge Beat the Hard difficulty dungeon level Complete the extremely difficult Ludicrous challenge Plaze Crazy Use boat to complete 2 ocean ring laps in time trial Fly through sky rings for 2 laps with boat Drive through ground rings for 2 boat laps Not Available Build with Friends Build and copy the Duck model in 10 minutes Complete second lighthouse build in 15 minutes Finish Happy Home of Robloxia copy in 35 minutes Build and copy the Tree model in 30 minutes Capybara Evolution Work with teammates to clear any dungeon Clear a more challenging dungeon with your team Beat a longer, harder dungeon with teammates Not Available Carry an Egg Solve the puzzle located in the forest area Escape from the cave in the forest region Travel to the center of the desert area Reach the cave located in Magma zone Redcliff City RP Pick up items and deliver around downtown area Drive citywide collecting all graffiti pieces Make deliveries to locations across entire city Not Available

Complete Competition Park Quest List

Game Name Noob Quest Pro Quest Master Quest Extreme Quest Dead Rails Survive through one complete night Travel a total distance of 10 kilometers Use a shovel to defeat 15 zombies Beat the entire game from start to finish Barry’s Prison Run Collect 5 donuts scattered around the prison Defeat Barry Knight using sword combat Complete the entire game in under 12 minutes Perfect run: beat game under 10 minutes without damage Tower of Hell Find red spray paint and tag your name Locate blue spray paint and tag your name Get green spray paint and tag your name Not Available Pixel Blade Reach wave 5 in the raid mode Get to wave 10 and beat the miniboss Survive to wave 20 and defeat the boss Complete the challenging wave 30 Musical Chairs Play 2 rounds with 8+ other players Place top 3 in three matches with 8+ players Defeat the boss on normal difficulty setting Beat the boss on nightmare difficulty mode Slap Battles Cover 35,000 studs with your own points Win 2 separate Splat Battles games Become Splat Battles championship winner Not Available Untitled Boxing Game Successfully land one Ultimate attack move Score 5 knockdowns against opponents Achieve a perfect victory in combat Beat all three matches from coach bringus’s challenges Murderers VS Sheriffs Win using gun kill, knife kill, and knife throw Earn MVP status in a group match Win 2 group matches back-to-back Not Available Tennis Zero Hit 50 rally shots on Splash court Use flow ability 3 times on Splash court Paint 250% total coverage on Splash court Win 3 separate matches on Splash court Superstar Racers Collect 75 gems during races Successfully beat any race map Complete 3 lobby time trials within required times Finish a second lap on any track Super League Soccer Control the ball 5 different times Make 5 assists to help teammates score Score 2 goals during matches Successfully hit 5 bicycle kick shots Boomstick! Football Tackle 5 opposing team players Run 5,000 yards or gain 25 yards in single play Tackle ball carrier twice in one game Score touchdown or kick successful field goal

Complete Adrenaline Heights Quest List

Game Name Noob Quest Pro Quest Master Quest Extreme Quest Natural Disaster Survival Stay alive through 2 disaster rounds Spray 20 surfaces that survive the round Tag signs while avoiding 12 cop encounters Dodge cops successfully for 3 rounds straight Arsenal Eliminate 5 enemies without dying once Get 3 headshot kills without dying Win a round while ranking #1 overall Not Available Weird Gun Game Score 30 kills with M16 core + AKM barrel weapon Win 2 complete matches successfully Get 10 headshots using weapon from 3+ parts Score 10-kill streak with weapon from 6 parts SpongeBob Tower Defense Survive through 25 enemy waves Hold out for 50 waves total Overcome 50 waves on tough difficulty Conquer 50 waves on brutal difficulty setting Tower Defense X Successfully pass wave 7 Defeat the captain slime boss Take down the slime king boss Beat slime king on nightmare difficulty Tower Defense Simulator Beat the first challenge level Complete the second challenge level Finish the third challenge level Take final challenge with difficulty modifiers Doors Earn 500 points in battle mode Get 1000 points plus eliminate player in battle Eliminate 3 players during battle mode Win 1st place without hiding in battle mode Something evil will happen Acquire 10 different hats for collection Tag over 25 pieces of enemy graffiti Survive until reaching difficulty level 8 Defeat the dangerous doomspire structure The Survival Game Survive 3 arena rounds and beat Orc Warboss Complete entire arena on hard difficulty Survive 8 rounds and defeat Cthulhu + Kraken Beat arena while being hunted by enemies Build a Golem Army Destroy 75 golems using any weapon Kill 15 golems and 5 players with weapons Raid enemy base and eliminate 10 golems Not Available Pressure Clear first area by killing all revenants Eliminate all revenants in second area Clear third area of all revenant enemies Destroy all revenants in fourth area World Zero Complete the special event dungeon Beat event dungeon on challenge difficulty Finish event dungeon on nightmare mode Complete event dungeon on ludicrous difficulty

How to Complete All Quests

Start with Games You Know: If you’re already good at Dress to Impress or Slap Battles, tackle those quests first. Your existing skills will help you complete challenges faster.

Focus on Noob Quests First: These give you quick credits with minimal effort. You can always come back for the harder challenges once you've unlocked some rewards.

Team Up for Crew Games: Some quests specifically require teamwork, like the Capybara Evolution dungeons. Having friends makes these much easier.

Some quests specifically require teamwork, like the Capybara Evolution dungeons. Having friends makes these much easier. Use Daily Challenges: Many games refresh their daily challenges, giving you extra ways to earn credits beyond the main quest lines.

The best approach is to explore each zone and find games that appeal to you. Don’t feel pressured to complete every single quest – focus on the ones that are fun and match your skill level. Start with a mix of Noob and Pro quests to get a feel for different games. Once you’re comfortable, you can tackle the more challenging Master and Extreme quests for bigger credit rewards.

Remember that this event is limited-time, so prioritize the rewards you want most. You can always come back to finish the remaining quests if you have time before the event ends.