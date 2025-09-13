Home » Gaming » Roblox The Takeover Event: All Quests and Challenges

Roblox The Takeover Event: All Quests and Challenges

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

The Roblox Takeover event isn’t just about collecting free rewards – it’s packed with exciting quests across dozens of popular games. These challenges range from simple beginner tasks to extreme difficulty missions. Completing quests is how you earn the Solo Credits and Crew Credits needed to unlock all those cosmetics.

Each zone in the Takeover hub has its own theme and selection of games, with quests designed around different play styles. Let’s break down every quest so you know exactly what to expect.

How Quest Difficulty Works in Roblox The Takeover Event

Every participating game offers multiple quest tiers that get progressively harder:

  • Noob Quests – Perfect for beginners or players new to a game. These usually involve basic actions like “play for 5 minutes” or “complete one round.”
  • Pro Quests – Medium difficulty challenges that require some skill or game knowledge. You might need to win matches or achieve specific scores.
  • Master Quests – Advanced challenges for experienced players. These often require multiple wins, high scores, or completing difficult objectives.
  • Extreme Quests – The toughest challenges available. Only the most dedicated players will complete these, but they offer the best credit rewards.

You don’t have to complete quests in order, so feel free to jump around based on your skill level and preferences.

Complete Strat University Quest List

Game NameNoob QuestPro QuestMaster QuestExtreme Quest
My Little Pony RPVote for 5 different player outfits during fashion showsGet 15 other players to vote for your fashion show outfitWin first place in 5 separate fashion show competitionsNot Available
Bayside High SchoolPractice shooting targets during food fight trainingCover 1000 tiles with paint in turf war battlesStay as King of the Hill for 15 straight minutesDeal 20,000 total damage to the food fight boss
Horse LifeSuccessfully tame 20 horses regardless of breedFinish the training course 12 times with any horseTame horses from 6 different speciesBuild strong bonds with 10 different horses
Savannah LifeAttack enemies for 3000 total damage pointsEliminate 4 different opponents in combatBeat 6 unique animal species in fightsGet 4 eliminations without dying once
Dragon AdventuresDiscover and hatch 2 dragon eggs anywhereEarn 1000 XP for any dragon subskill trainingFind 10 dragon eggs across all available worldsTake down 4 world bosses in combat
easiest game everReach 10 unique endings in the Skatepark areaFind 15 different endings in the main Spawn areaEarn 3 gold medals from Skatepark arena challengesDiscover 20 unique endings using XTREME MODE
Gym Star SimulatorTrain your muscles 50 times at your current gymWin 10 competitions plus train muscles 100 timesTrain muscles 300 times and hit a 20x comboAchieve four separate 25x training combos
Dig the BackyardExcavate down to 20 meters depthSell 25 different ore pieces for profitDestroy 5 zombie spawner blocksUse only a shovel to deal 100 boss damage
DigPurchase Toy Hammer Shovel and find buried itemsWin 5 Whack-A-Mole rounds plus dig up 30 itemsComplete the Mole Burrower dungeon successfullyNot Available
My Fishing PierBuy ‘Zap’ fishing bait using event graffiti currencyPurchase ‘Sk8’ bait with graffiti from event areaGet ‘King’ bait by spending graffiti at eventsNot Available
Dress to ImpressPlay one complete round from beginning to endPlace in top 3 at least once during competitionGet top 3 placement in two consecutive roundsReach podium starting outfit with 30 seconds left OR use clothes nobody else picked
Creatures of SonariaEat or drink 80 units of food and waterBite 16 different creatures or NPCs throughout gameComplete every task for the Verdant Warden ShrineNot Available

Complete Artists Alley Quest List

Game NameNoob QuestPro QuestMaster QuestExtreme Quest
RegretevatorStay alive through 5 floor levelsTake out 2 other players in combatPerform emotes after eliminating 3 opponentsWin a complete match without using healing items
FischCatch 15 fish using the basic Flimsy RodCatch 40 fish with the Experimental RodMake 50 perfect catches using Experimental RodUse normal bait 60 times during fishing
Build An IslandGather red paint to completely fill the bucketCollect yellow paint until the bucket is fullFind blue paint to fill the bucket completelyNot Available
Ultimate Mining TycoonMine ore and gems for 100 seconds totalSell chalk or chalk-made items 25 timesSuccessfully sell 10 spray cans for profitSell 6 spray cans in different color varieties
Work at a Pizza PlaceSpeed around town delivering customer ordersBring pizzas to alien customers specificallyMix water with lava floor to create obsidianDefeat the troublemaker c00lkidd
How to Train Your DragonFly your dragon through 150 checkpoint ringsBeat every flight challenge map availableDefeat the powerful Red Death BossNot Available
Dungeon HeroesSuccessfully complete the Easy difficulty dungeonFinish the Medium difficulty dungeon challengeBeat the Hard difficulty dungeon levelComplete the extremely difficult Ludicrous challenge
Plaze CrazyUse boat to complete 2 ocean ring laps in time trialFly through sky rings for 2 laps with boatDrive through ground rings for 2 boat lapsNot Available
Build with FriendsBuild and copy the Duck model in 10 minutesComplete second lighthouse build in 15 minutesFinish Happy Home of Robloxia copy in 35 minutesBuild and copy the Tree model in 30 minutes
Capybara EvolutionWork with teammates to clear any dungeonClear a more challenging dungeon with your teamBeat a longer, harder dungeon with teammatesNot Available
Carry an EggSolve the puzzle located in the forest areaEscape from the cave in the forest regionTravel to the center of the desert areaReach the cave located in Magma zone
Redcliff City RPPick up items and deliver around downtown areaDrive citywide collecting all graffiti piecesMake deliveries to locations across entire cityNot Available

Complete Competition Park Quest List

Game NameNoob QuestPro QuestMaster QuestExtreme Quest
Dead RailsSurvive through one complete nightTravel a total distance of 10 kilometersUse a shovel to defeat 15 zombiesBeat the entire game from start to finish
Barry’s Prison RunCollect 5 donuts scattered around the prisonDefeat Barry Knight using sword combatComplete the entire game in under 12 minutesPerfect run: beat game under 10 minutes without damage
Tower of HellFind red spray paint and tag your nameLocate blue spray paint and tag your nameGet green spray paint and tag your nameNot Available
Pixel BladeReach wave 5 in the raid modeGet to wave 10 and beat the minibossSurvive to wave 20 and defeat the bossComplete the challenging wave 30
Musical ChairsPlay 2 rounds with 8+ other playersPlace top 3 in three matches with 8+ playersDefeat the boss on normal difficulty settingBeat the boss on nightmare difficulty mode
Slap BattlesCover 35,000 studs with your own pointsWin 2 separate Splat Battles gamesBecome Splat Battles championship winnerNot Available
Untitled Boxing GameSuccessfully land one Ultimate attack moveScore 5 knockdowns against opponentsAchieve a perfect victory in combatBeat all three matches from coach bringus’s challenges
Murderers VS SheriffsWin using gun kill, knife kill, and knife throwEarn MVP status in a group matchWin 2 group matches back-to-backNot Available
Tennis ZeroHit 50 rally shots on Splash courtUse flow ability 3 times on Splash courtPaint 250% total coverage on Splash courtWin 3 separate matches on Splash court
Superstar RacersCollect 75 gems during racesSuccessfully beat any race mapComplete 3 lobby time trials within required timesFinish a second lap on any track
Super League SoccerControl the ball 5 different timesMake 5 assists to help teammates scoreScore 2 goals during matchesSuccessfully hit 5 bicycle kick shots
Boomstick! FootballTackle 5 opposing team playersRun 5,000 yards or gain 25 yards in single playTackle ball carrier twice in one gameScore touchdown or kick successful field goal

Complete Adrenaline Heights Quest List

Game NameNoob QuestPro QuestMaster QuestExtreme Quest
Natural Disaster SurvivalStay alive through 2 disaster roundsSpray 20 surfaces that survive the roundTag signs while avoiding 12 cop encountersDodge cops successfully for 3 rounds straight
ArsenalEliminate 5 enemies without dying onceGet 3 headshot kills without dyingWin a round while ranking #1 overallNot Available
Weird Gun GameScore 30 kills with M16 core + AKM barrel weaponWin 2 complete matches successfullyGet 10 headshots using weapon from 3+ partsScore 10-kill streak with weapon from 6 parts
SpongeBob Tower DefenseSurvive through 25 enemy wavesHold out for 50 waves totalOvercome 50 waves on tough difficultyConquer 50 waves on brutal difficulty setting
Tower Defense XSuccessfully pass wave 7Defeat the captain slime bossTake down the slime king bossBeat slime king on nightmare difficulty
Tower Defense SimulatorBeat the first challenge levelComplete the second challenge levelFinish the third challenge levelTake final challenge with difficulty modifiers
DoorsEarn 500 points in battle modeGet 1000 points plus eliminate player in battleEliminate 3 players during battle modeWin 1st place without hiding in battle mode
Something evil will happenAcquire 10 different hats for collectionTag over 25 pieces of enemy graffitiSurvive until reaching difficulty level 8Defeat the dangerous doomspire structure
The Survival GameSurvive 3 arena rounds and beat Orc WarbossComplete entire arena on hard difficultySurvive 8 rounds and defeat Cthulhu + KrakenBeat arena while being hunted by enemies
Build a Golem ArmyDestroy 75 golems using any weaponKill 15 golems and 5 players with weaponsRaid enemy base and eliminate 10 golemsNot Available
PressureClear first area by killing all revenantsEliminate all revenants in second areaClear third area of all revenant enemiesDestroy all revenants in fourth area
World ZeroComplete the special event dungeonBeat event dungeon on challenge difficultyFinish event dungeon on nightmare modeComplete event dungeon on ludicrous difficulty

How to Complete All Quests

  • Start with Games You Know: If you’re already good at Dress to Impress or Slap Battles, tackle those quests first. Your existing skills will help you complete challenges faster.
  • Focus on Noob Quests First: These give you quick credits with minimal effort. You can always come back for the harder challenges once you’ve unlocked some rewards.
  • Team Up for Crew Games: Some quests specifically require teamwork, like the Capybara Evolution dungeons. Having friends makes these much easier.
  • Use Daily Challenges: Many games refresh their daily challenges, giving you extra ways to earn credits beyond the main quest lines.

The best approach is to explore each zone and find games that appeal to you. Don’t feel pressured to complete every single quest – focus on the ones that are fun and match your skill level. Start with a mix of Noob and Pro quests to get a feel for different games. Once you’re comfortable, you can tackle the more challenging Master and Extreme quests for bigger credit rewards.

Remember that this event is limited-time, so prioritize the rewards you want most. You can always come back to finish the remaining quests if you have time before the event ends.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

Roblox My Hero Academia Ultimate Codes (September 2025)

Roblox The Takeover Event: All Free Rewards and How to...

Steal a Fish Admin Abuse Times (September 12, 2025)

Steal a Brainrot Extinct Event Update: Release Date and What...

Grow a Garden Fall Market Update Countdown & Release Date

Blox Fruits RIP Event Update: Release Date and What to...

How to Get Radioactive Material in Blox Fruits

How to Get De-Rezz De-Stroyer Pickaxe in Fortnite

Grow a Garden: List of All Mutations

All Magical Plants in Grow a Garden Roblox