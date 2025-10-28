Roblox Tank Game Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Tank Game Codes on October 28th, 2025.

Tank Game is an intense survival experience inspired by classic .io games, where you control a customizable tank in fierce multiplayer battles. Destroy blocks and enemy tanks to earn XP, level up your stats, and choose powerful upgrades to become the dominant force in the arena. The game features a high-stakes gameplay loop where death resets your progress, making every upgrade and strategic choice crucial. Let’s explore the current codes that can give you free Gems and XP to accelerate your tank’s evolution.

Working Tank Game Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Tank Game that you can redeem for free rewards:

COOLIO – Redeem this code for 10,000 XP

– Redeem this code for 10,000 XP IAMGROUP – Redeem this code for 3,000 Gems

– Redeem this code for 3,000 Gems ALLCODESASPROMISED – Redeem this code for 20,000 XP

– Redeem this code for 20,000 XP RELEASE – Redeem this code for 5,000 XP

– Redeem this code for 5,000 XP MEMORIES – Redeem this code for 2,500 Gems

– Redeem this code for 2,500 Gems FINALLY – Redeem this code for 2,500 Gems

– Redeem this code for 2,500 Gems DISCSPECIALXD – Redeem this code for 5,000 Gems

These codes provide substantial XP boosts and Gems to help you level up faster and unlock better weapons without the initial grind.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Tank Game at this time. All released codes are still active and can be redeemed for rewards.

How to Redeem Tank Game Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Tank Game codes:

Open Tank Game in Roblox. Click the checkmark/codes button on the left side of your screen (preferably in the lobby to avoid being attacked). Enter your code in the text box that appears. Press Redeem to claim your free Gems and XP.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Tank Game codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during game milestones or special events. Join the official Tank Game Discord server for community discussions and potential code announcements from the developers. Follow the 7×3 Roblox group for updates about the game and possible exclusive codes for group members.

Don’t forget to collect additional rewards through the Gifts button for playtime rewards, spin the daily Wheel for a chance at the permanent Ultraship, and complete tasks in the Rank menu for more freebies.