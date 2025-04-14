Roblox Taxi Boss Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Taxi Boss Codes on April 14th, 2025.

Running a taxi service in Roblox is fun, but it gets even better when you have enough money to upgrade your cars. Taxi Boss lets you drive passengers around the city, race against other players, and earn cash to build your business. If you’re short on money for those sweet car upgrades, these Taxi Boss codes will give your wallet a nice boost! Let’s jump right into the codes that work right now and how you can use them to get free cash in the game.

Working Taxi Boss Codes

We’ve tested these codes and they all work right now. Here are all the active Taxi Boss codes you can use today:

PRO — Gets you $1,500 Cash

— Gets you $1,500 Cash letsgo — Gets you $1,500 Cash

— Gets you $1,500 Cash highway — Gets you $1,000 Cash

— Gets you $1,000 Cash test — Gets you $100 Cash

— Gets you $100 Cash start — Gets you $1,000 Cash

Try to use these codes soon! They might stop working without warning. The game makers add new codes when they reach certain goals, like getting a certain number of likes or during special events.

Expired Taxi Boss Codes

These codes don’t work anymore, so don’t waste your time trying to use them:

ONEYEAR

COMPANY

update

matrix

OFFICE

XMAS

HUNDRED

time

race

thanks

code

like

MONEY

taxi

boss

How to Redeem Taxi Boss Codes

You can easily redeem codes for Taxi Boss in a few steps:

Open Taxi Boss in Roblox. Click the shopping cart icon in the bottom left corner of the screen. Type or paste a code in the text box. Hit the Enter button to get your free cash.

If you typed the code correctly, you’ll see your cash reward added to your account right away!

How to Find More Taxi Boss Codes

We update this guide whenever new codes come out, so this page is the best place to find the latest Taxi Boss codes. But if you want to be among the first to know about new codes, here are some other places to look:

Game Description — Check the Roblox game page for Taxi Boss, as the developers often post codes there

— Check the Roblox game page for Taxi Boss, as the developers often post codes there Official Discord

Follow the game creators on platforms like X/Twitter.

The game makers usually release new codes when they hit certain milestones like 300K likes or during updates and special events.

Whether you enjoy the thrill of racing or just like driving around picking up passengers, Taxi Boss has something fun for everyone. The codes we’ve shared will give you a nice head start, so you can get those awesome car upgrades faster! Don’t forget to bookmark this page and check back often for new codes. We update our guide whenever the developers release new ones.