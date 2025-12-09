Roblox The Forge – Best Armor Recipes

Looking for the best The Forge Armor recipes? You can combine any ores in the required number to craft the armor of your choice. The best armor will have high defense, great passive, and help you survive lethal attacks from enemies. In this article, we will list the best The Forge armor recipes with the best ores and multiplier, helping you craft the strongest armor.
What Are the Best Armor Recipes in The Forge?
When you combine ores that have a higher multiplier and traits, the resulting armor will be the strongest. Such a combination grants an armor with high defensive stats and the best buff. Armor can also receive the ability to deal damage from some ores. Such ores have traits that can reflect or deal damage to enemies.
An armor that can also damage enemies is the absolute best, since you will not have to use your weapon much. You can comfortably defeat higher-tier enemies with such protection. The armor you want to craft is the one that has the highest defensive stat and can deal damage.
With that in mind, the following sections list the best ores to craft armor, the best armor recipes, and discuss the best armor you should craft in The Forge.
Best Ores to Craft Armor in The Forge
Below are the best ores for crafting armor, and their details:
|Ores
|Traits
|Multiplier
|Source
|Location
Darkryte
|Shadow’s Phantom Step
– Grants a 15% chance to transform into a shadow and dodge enemies’ attacks
|6.3
|Volcanic Rock
|Forgotten Kingdom
Mythril
|– 15% extra defense
|3.5
|Basalt Vein
|Forgotten Kingdom
Demonite
|– 25% chance to inflict burn on enemies while receiving damage
– 15% chance to apply the 20% burn damage on enemies for 2 seconds
|5.5
|Volcanic Rock
|Forgotten Kingdom
Eye Ore
|– reduces max health by 10%
– increases damage by 15%
|4
|Basalt Rock, Basalt Core, Basalt Vein, and Volcanic Rock
|Forgotten Kingdom
Obsidian
|– 30% additional defense
|2.35
|Volcanic Rock
|Forgotten Kingdom
Lightite
|– 15% additional movement speed
|4.6
|Basalt Vein
|Forgotten Kingdom
Cuprite
|N/A
|2.43
|Forgotten Kingdom
Emerald
|N/A
|2.55
|Basalt Core and Basalt Vein
|Forgotten Kingdom
Ruby
|N/A
|2.95
|Basalt Vein
|Forgotten Kingdom
Uranium
|Deals 5% AoE damage based on the user’s health during combat
|3
|Basalt Vein
|Forgotten Kingdom
Note that you can mine Volcanic Rock only with an Arcane Pickaxe. It is one of the best Pickaxes that deal 100 base damage, which is the required amount to break a Volcanic Rock.
Best The Forge Armor Recipes
Currently, you can craft three Light classes and six each in the Medium and Heavy classes, including variants. However, the Dark Knight variant of the Heavy class armor is the only one worth crafting if you’re looking for the best. While your movement speed is slower with the Heavy class armor, using the races or ores that boost movement speed can compensate for the debuff. That said, below are the best The Forge armor recipes for crafting Dark Knight armor pieces:
1. Best Dark Knight Helmet Recipes
|Recipes
|Effects
|Multiplier
|Base Defense
|12 Darkryte ores
8 Demonite ores
6 Mythril ores
(highest stats)
|– 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage
– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage
– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds
– Increases vitality by 10.33%
|5.41
|203
|9 Darkryte
8 Demonite
9 Lightite
(highest movement speed)
|– 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage
– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage
– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds
– 15% movement speed buff
|5.5
|206
|9 Demonite
8 Mythril
9 Eye Ores
(Best Eye Ore set)
|– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage
– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds
– Increases weapon damage by 15%
– Reduces health by 10%
|4.33
|164
|9 Lightite ores
8 Mythril ores
9 Eye Ores
(Best for the end game)
|– Increases vitality by 15%
– 15% movement speed
– Increases weapon damage by 15%
– Reduces health by 10%
|4.05
|152
|9 Mythril ores
9 Uranium ores
9 Obsidian ores
(Best for the late mid-game)
|– Increases vitality by 15% (Mythril)
– Increases vitality by 30% (Obsidian)
– Deals AoE damage equal to 5% of max HP
|2.95
|111
|9 Ruby ores
9 Emerald ores
9 Cuprite ores
(Best for the mid game)
|N/A
|2.64
|99
2. Best Dark Knight Chestplate Recipes
|Recipes
|Effects
|Multiplier
|Base Defense
|20 Darkryte ores
13 Demonite ores
6 Mythril ores
(highest stats)
|– 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage
– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage
– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds
– Increases vitality by 5.13%
|5.60
|280
|17 Darkryte ores
13 Demonite ores
13 Lightite ores
(highest movement speed)
|– 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage
– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage
– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds
– 15% movement speed buff
|5.54
|277
|16 Darkryte ores
12 Demonite ores
12 Eye Ores
(Best Eye Ore set)
|– 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage
– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage
– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds
– Increases weapon damage by 15%
– Reduces health by 10%
|5.37
|269
|14 Lightite ores
12 Mythril ores
13 Eye Ores
(Best for the end-game)
|– Increases vitality by 15%
– Increases weapon damage by 15%
– Reduces health by 10%
– 15% movement speed buff
|4.06
|203
|18 Mythril ores
10 Eye Ores
10 Obsidian Ores
(Best for the late mid-game)
|– Increases vitality by 25.03% (Obsidian)
– Increases vitality by 15% (Mythril)
– Increases weapon damage by 12.51%
– Reduces health by 8.34%
|3.33
|166
|16 Ruby ores
10 Emerald ores
10 Cuprite ores
(Best for the mid game)
|N/A
|2.69
|135
3. Best Dark Knight Leggings Recipes
|Recipes
|Effects
|Multiplier
|Base Defense
|12 Darkryte ores
10 Demonite ores
8 Mythril ores
(highest stats)
|– 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage
– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage
– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds
– Increases vitality by 12.75%
|5.29
|231
|10 Darkryte ores
10 Demonite ores
10 Lightite ores
(highest movement speed)
|– 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage
– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage
– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds
– 15% movement speed buff
|5.47
|239
|12 Darkryte ores
9 Obsidian ores
9 Eye Ores
(Best Eye Ore set)
|– 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage
– Increases vitality by 30%
– Increases weapon damage by 50%
– Reduces health by 10%
|4.42
|194
|11 Lightite ores
9 Mythril ores
10 Eye Ores
(Best for the end-game)
|– 15% movement speed buff
– Increases vitality by 15%
– Increases weapon damage by 15%
– Reduces health by 10%
|4.07
|178
|12 Mythril ores
10 Eye Ores
8 Obsidian ores
(Best for the late mid-game)
|– Increases vitality by 25.50% (Obsidian)
– Increases vitality by 15% (Mythril)
– Increases weapon damage by 15%
– Reduces health by 10%
|3.36
|147
|12 Ruby ores
10 Emerald ores
8 Cuprite ores
(Best for the mid-game)
|N/A
|2.68
|117
That concludes our best The Forge armor recipes. Check out our The Forge wiki for more guides and articles.