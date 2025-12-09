Roblox The Forge – Best Armor Recipes

Looking for the best The Forge Armor recipes? You can combine any ores in the required number to craft the armor of your choice. The best armor will have high defense, great passive, and help you survive lethal attacks from enemies. In this article, we will list the best The Forge armor recipes with the best ores and multiplier, helping you craft the strongest armor.

What Are the Best Armor Recipes in The Forge?

When you combine ores that have a higher multiplier and traits, the resulting armor will be the strongest. Such a combination grants an armor with high defensive stats and the best buff. Armor can also receive the ability to deal damage from some ores. Such ores have traits that can reflect or deal damage to enemies.

An armor that can also damage enemies is the absolute best, since you will not have to use your weapon much. You can comfortably defeat higher-tier enemies with such protection. The armor you want to craft is the one that has the highest defensive stat and can deal damage.

With that in mind, the following sections list the best ores to craft armor, the best armor recipes, and discuss the best armor you should craft in The Forge.

Best Ores to Craft Armor in The Forge

Below are the best ores for crafting armor, and their details:

Ores Traits Multiplier Source Location

Darkryte Shadow’s Phantom Step

– Grants a 15% chance to transform into a shadow and dodge enemies’ attacks 6.3 Volcanic Rock Forgotten Kingdom

Mythril – 15% extra defense 3.5 Basalt Vein Forgotten Kingdom

Demonite – 25% chance to inflict burn on enemies while receiving damage

– 15% chance to apply the 20% burn damage on enemies for 2 seconds 5.5 Volcanic Rock Forgotten Kingdom

Eye Ore – reduces max health by 10%

– increases damage by 15% 4 Basalt Rock, Basalt Core, Basalt Vein, and Volcanic Rock Forgotten Kingdom

Obsidian – 30% additional defense 2.35 Volcanic Rock Forgotten Kingdom

Lightite – 15% additional movement speed 4.6 Basalt Vein Forgotten Kingdom

Cuprite N/A 2.43 Forgotten Kingdom

Emerald N/A 2.55 Basalt Core and Basalt Vein Forgotten Kingdom

Ruby N/A 2.95 Basalt Vein Forgotten Kingdom

Uranium Deals 5% AoE damage based on the user’s health during combat 3 Basalt Vein Forgotten Kingdom

Note that you can mine Volcanic Rock only with an Arcane Pickaxe. It is one of the best Pickaxes that deal 100 base damage, which is the required amount to break a Volcanic Rock.

Best The Forge Armor Recipes

Currently, you can craft three Light classes and six each in the Medium and Heavy classes, including variants. However, the Dark Knight variant of the Heavy class armor is the only one worth crafting if you’re looking for the best. While your movement speed is slower with the Heavy class armor, using the races or ores that boost movement speed can compensate for the debuff. That said, below are the best The Forge armor recipes for crafting Dark Knight armor pieces:

1. Best Dark Knight Helmet Recipes

Recipes Effects Multiplier Base Defense 12 Darkryte ores

8 Demonite ores

6 Mythril ores

(highest stats) – 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage

– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage

– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds

– Increases vitality by 10.33%

5.41 203 9 Darkryte

8 Demonite

9 Lightite

(highest movement speed) – 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage

– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage

– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds

– 15% movement speed buff 5.5 206 9 Demonite

8 Mythril

9 Eye Ores

(Best Eye Ore set) – 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage

– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds

– Increases weapon damage by 15%

– Reduces health by 10% 4.33 164 9 Lightite ores

8 Mythril ores

9 Eye Ores

(Best for the end game) – Increases vitality by 15%

– 15% movement speed

– Increases weapon damage by 15%

– Reduces health by 10% 4.05 152 9 Mythril ores

9 Uranium ores

9 Obsidian ores

(Best for the late mid-game) – Increases vitality by 15% (Mythril)

– Increases vitality by 30% (Obsidian)

– Deals AoE damage equal to 5% of max HP 2.95 111 9 Ruby ores

9 Emerald ores

9 Cuprite ores

(Best for the mid game) N/A 2.64 99

2. Best Dark Knight Chestplate Recipes

Recipes Effects Multiplier Base Defense 20 Darkryte ores

13 Demonite ores

6 Mythril ores

(highest stats) – 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage

– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage

– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds

– Increases vitality by 5.13% 5.60 280 17 Darkryte ores

13 Demonite ores

13 Lightite ores

(highest movement speed) – 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage

– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage

– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds

– 15% movement speed buff 5.54 277 16 Darkryte ores

12 Demonite ores

12 Eye Ores

(Best Eye Ore set) – 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage

– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage

– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds

– Increases weapon damage by 15%

– Reduces health by 10% 5.37 269 14 Lightite ores

12 Mythril ores

13 Eye Ores

(Best for the end-game) – Increases vitality by 15%

– Increases weapon damage by 15%

– Reduces health by 10%

– 15% movement speed buff 4.06 203 18 Mythril ores

10 Eye Ores

10 Obsidian Ores

(Best for the late mid-game) – Increases vitality by 25.03% (Obsidian)

– Increases vitality by 15% (Mythril)

– Increases weapon damage by 12.51%

– Reduces health by 8.34% 3.33 166 16 Ruby ores

10 Emerald ores

10 Cuprite ores

(Best for the mid game) N/A 2.69 135

3. Best Dark Knight Leggings Recipes

Recipes Effects Multiplier Base Defense 12 Darkryte ores

10 Demonite ores

8 Mythril ores

(highest stats) – 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage

– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage

– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds

– Increases vitality by 12.75% 5.29 231 10 Darkryte ores

10 Demonite ores

10 Lightite ores

(highest movement speed) – 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage

– 25% probability of burning the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds when receiving damage

– 15% probability to burn the enemy, dealing 20% weapon damage for 2 seconds

– 15% movement speed buff 5.47 239 12 Darkryte ores

9 Obsidian ores

9 Eye Ores

(Best Eye Ore set) – 15% probability to dodge an attack without receiving damage

– Increases vitality by 30%

– Increases weapon damage by 50%

– Reduces health by 10% 4.42 194 11 Lightite ores

9 Mythril ores

10 Eye Ores

(Best for the end-game) – 15% movement speed buff

– Increases vitality by 15%

– Increases weapon damage by 15%

– Reduces health by 10% 4.07 178 12 Mythril ores

10 Eye Ores

8 Obsidian ores

(Best for the late mid-game) – Increases vitality by 25.50% (Obsidian)

– Increases vitality by 15% (Mythril)

– Increases weapon damage by 15%

– Reduces health by 10% 3.36 147 12 Ruby ores

10 Emerald ores

8 Cuprite ores

(Best for the mid-game) N/A 2.68 117

That concludes our best The Forge armor recipes. Check out our The Forge wiki for more guides and articles.