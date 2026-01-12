How to Get Coinite in The Forge Roblox

Coinite is one of the rarest and most valuable ores introduced in The Forge’s Cave Update, offering players a way to earn billions of gold through its high multiplier. As a Legendary rarity ore with only a 1/15,151 drop chance, Coinite can only be found in a few places. This guide covers everything you need to know about Coinite, including its stats, exact locations, and how to maximize your profits from this golden opportunity.

Coinite Overview

Stat Details Rarity Legendary Drop Chance 1/15,151 Multiplier 1x Sell Price $225 (base) Trait 15x Price Multiplier Location Crimson Depths (Raven Cave, Frostspire Expanse) Source Rocks Medium Red Crystal, Large Red Crystal, Heart of the Island Stone Description An epic ore that is fragile and weak but worthy of its rarity Coinite Overview: The Forge

How to Get Coinite in The Forge

To get Coinite ore in The Forge, you must first access the Crimson Depths red cave biome located inside Raven Cave in Frostspire Expanse. Before you can start farming Coinite, you need to reach EXP level 100 or higher, complete the new cave quests from Sensei Moro, unlock Frostspire Expanse by reaching level 70 and obtaining, and complete Raven Quest Part 2 to gain access to the deeper cave areas.

Once inside Crimson Depths, focus exclusively on three specific rock types where Coinite spawns. Medium Red Crystal rocks are scattered along cave walls and are the easiest to reach, though they have standard drop rates. Large Red Crystal formations appear deeper inside the caves and offer better Coinite drop chances despite being harder to access. Heart of the Island Stone is located in the central boss area and has the best drop rates while also yielding the rare Stolen Heart ore as a bonus.

For optimal Coinite farming, use a Prismatic Pickaxe with at least 650 mining power as your minimum requirement, though pickaxes like Underwater Fossil or Dragon Head with 750 power work significantly better. Boost your drop rates by using Luck Runes and Luck Potions, which can improve your odds from 1/15,151 to approximately 1/8,000. Practice multi-mining by positioning yourself between multiple crystals close together to essentially double your chances per swing.

How to Use Coinite

Coinite’s primary purpose is not for forging weapons or armor despite being a Legendary ore. Instead, Coinite functions as an ore specifically designed to generate massive wealth.

Coinite's primary purpose is not for forging weapons or armor despite being a Legendary ore. Instead, Coinite functions as an ore specifically designed to generate massive wealth.

To maximize profits from Coinite, take your collected ore directly to Miner Fred's Shop and sell it immediately. A single piece can earn you 15,000+ gold, and stacking multiple Coinite ores can generate millins of gold per hour during dedicated farming sessions. While technically you could use Coinite for forging weapons or armor since it's a Legendary ore, this is strongly not recommended by the community. The 15x sell multiplier only applies when selling the ore itself, not when used in crafting, making it far more valuable as a sellable commodity than as a crafting material.