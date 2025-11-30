All Potions in The Forge Roblox

Potions in The Forge provide temporary buffs that enhance your combat effectiveness, mining speed, movement, and loot quality. These consumables are essential for surviving tough encounters, farming resources efficiently, and increasing your chances of obtaining rare drops. This guide covers all available potions in The Forge, their effects, costs, and how to purchase them.

What Are Potions in The Forge?

Potions are consumable items that grant temporary buffs to your character. Unlike permanent upgrades, potions have limited durations ranging from 5 seconds to 300 seconds depending on the type. You can purchase potions using in-game currency from the NPC Maria, making them accessible throughout your progression.

Potions serve different purposes – some provide immediate survival benefits like health restoration, while others boost your damage output, mining efficiency, movement speed, or luck for finding rare items. Strategic potion use can turn difficult encounters into manageable fights and significantly speed up resource farming.

All Potions in The Forge

Here’s the complete list of all potions available in The Forge with their costs, effects, and durations:

Potion Image Cost (Gold) Effect Duration Health Potion (Recover I) 150 Gold Restores 30 health over time 5 seconds Health Potion (Recover II) Higher than 150 Gold Restores 75 health over time 5 seconds Damage Potion 250 Gold Grants 10% bonus damage 60 seconds Miner Potion 500 Gold Increases mining speed by 15% 300 seconds Speed Potion 200 Gold Grants 15% bonus movement speed 60 seconds Luck Potion 350 Gold Boosts Luck by 20% 300 seconds

How to Get Potions in The Forge

All potions in The Forge can be purchased from the NPC Maria using in-game Gold currency.

Step 1: Find NPC Maria : Locate NPC Maria in the main hub area or shop district of The Forge.

: Locate NPC Maria in the main hub area or shop district of The Forge. Step 2: Purchase Potions : Select the potion you want and confirm the purchase.

: Select the potion you want and confirm the purchase. Step 3: Use Potions: Access your inventory and select the potion to consume it. The buff activates immediately and lasts for the specified duration shown in the potion description.

Which Potions Are Worth Buying?

The best potions to purchase depend on your current goals and playstyle. For general combat and survival, Health Potion (Recover I) at 150 Gold offers the best value as an affordable safety net during fights. If you’re focused on farming rare items, Luck Potion (350 Gold for +20% Luck) is essential for improving drop rates during a 5-minute farming session.