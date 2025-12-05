Home » Gaming » The Forge – All Runes, Their Traits, and How to Get Them

The Forge – All Runes, Their Traits, and How to Get Them

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya

Runes are power-up items in The Forge that make your weapons and armor way stronger. Some runes help you mine faster, while others make you deal more damage in combat. Here is the complete list of all Runes with their traits in The Forge and how to get them.

Runes The Forge

What Are Runes in The Forge?

In The Forge, Runes give your equipment special abilities and stat boosts. You can attach them to your pickaxe, weapons, and armor to unlock new effects. Each rune does something different, so choosing the right one depends on your playstyle.

To get Runes, you need to defeat specific enemies, and the drop rates are pretty low. That means you’ll need to farm the same enemies multiple times to get the rune you want.

All Runes in The Forge and How to Get Them

There are 11 different runes in The Forge right now. Here’s what each one does and how you can find it:

Rune NameIconMain EffectsHow to Get ItDrop Rate
Miner ShardMiner Shard The Forge Runes Tier List • Increases Luck
 • 5% chance for extra ore
 • Faster mining speed
 • Higher pickaxe damage		 • Delver Zombie
 • Bomber		 • 1/35
 • 1/15
Frost SpeckRunes The ForgeFreezes enemies brieflyTBATBA
Flame SparkFlaming Spark The Forge Runes Tier ListFire damage over time, based on your weapon damage • Deathaxe Skeleton
 • Elite Deathaxe Skeleton
 • Reaper
 • Blazing Slime		 • 1/35
 • 1/25
 • 1/5
 • 1/12
Venom CrumbRunes The ForgePoison damage over time based on weapon damageTBATBA
Chill DustChill DustSlows enemy movement and attack speedTBATBA
Blast ChipBlast Chip The Forge Runes Tier ListCreates an explosion that deals AoE damageBomber1/10
Drain EdgeRunes The Forge • Restores 12% of physical damage as health
 • +15% physical damage		Reaper1/12
Briar NotchRunes The ForgeReflects physical damage back at enemies • Deathaxe Skeleton
 • Elite Deathaxe Skeleton		 • 1/50
 • 1/40
Rage MarkRage markBoosts physical damage and attack speed when health drops below 35%Elite Rogue Skeleton1/25
Ward PatchWard Patch • 13% damage reduction chance
 • +11% dash distance		TBATBA
Rot StitchRunes The Forge • Deals 9% poison AoE for 8 seconds below 35% HP
 • +11% dash distance		TBATBA

If you want to farm specific runes, you need to know where the enemies spawn. Here are the main locations:

  • Stonewake’s Cross Cave
  • Forgotten Kingdom Ruined Cave
  • Volcanic Depths

Note: We will update this section with more information on how to get the runes in The Forge when we find them.

How to Equip Runes in The Forge to Your Gear

Once you get a rune, you can’t just use it right away. You need to visit the Runemaker NPC in Stonewake’s Cross Village. Here’s how the process works:

  1. Your pickaxe already has rune slots unlocked by default, so you can add runes to it immediately. But weapons and armor need to be upgraded to +3 before they can hold runes. You’ll need to enhance your gear first.
  2. When you talk to the Runemaker, select the equipment you want to upgrade.
  3. Pick the rune from your inventory and pay the coin cost.
Runes The Forge

The rune will be attached to your gear, and you’ll get the benefits right away. If you change your mind later, you can remove runes from your equipment. You can also sell unwanted runes to Greedy Cey in the Cave if you need extra coins.

Understanding Secondary Traits of Runes in The Forge

Sometimes when you attach a rune to your equipment, you might get lucky and unlock a secondary trait. These are bonus effects that stack with the rune’s main ability. Here are all the secondary traits you can get:

Secondary TraitEquipment TypeWhat It Does
Attack SpeedWeaponMakes you attack faster
LethalityWeaponIncreases your weapon damage
Critical ChanceWeaponHigher chance to land critical hits
Critical DamageWeaponCritical hits deal more damage
FractureWeaponDeals extra stun damage
EnduranceArmorGives you more stamina
SurgeArmorReduces dash cooldown
VitalityArmorIncreases your maximum health
PhaseArmorLonger invincibility window when dashing

Getting all the runes in The Forge takes time, but they’re worth the effort. Each one makes you noticeably stronger, and finding the right combination for your playstyle is part of the fun. Good luck finding those runes in The Forge!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

