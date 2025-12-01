Roblox The Forge Runes Tier List (December 2025)

Update: We updated this The Forge Runes tier list on December 1st, 2025.



Runes are in-game items that you can equip to your Pickaxes, Weapons, and Armors. They grant passives to the equipped items, such as healing, increased critical hit chance, buffing mining speed, and more. These items will significantly impact your progress pace. And, equipping the best ones is a must if you want quick progression. This The Forge Runes tier list ranks all Runes into different tiers, based on their passives and impact in-game.

The Forge Runes Tier List: Best Runes Ranked

Currently, a total of 11 Runes are available to obtain in-game. You can get them by killing various enemies across worlds. We’ve categorized all Runes into five tiers in this The Forge Runes tier list: SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. The SS-tier Runes are the best ones that can significantly boost your weapons and armor’s power. On the other hand, the C-tier offers weaker options that are less effective than those in the other four tiers. That said, here is the tier list:

Tiers Runes SS Drain Edge, Blast Chip S Miner Shard, Flame Spark, Chill Dust A Venom Crumb, Frost Speck, Rage Mark B Ward Patch, Rot Stitch C Briar Notch

In the next section, we will break down The Forge Runes tier list, with their passives, and the enemies they drop from.

Breakdown of The Forge Runes Tier List

1. SS Tier

The SS-tier Runes have the best passives that can help you in swift progression. You can use them on any build and achieve the best results. Here are their details:

Icon Runes Passive Drops From Drain Edge Life Steal I

– Restores 5 to 15% health based on the

Physical damage dealt Brute Zombie Blast Chip Explosion I

– Has a 10 to 20% chance to trigger an explosion on hit. It deals 15 to 30% damage – Delver Zombie

– Brute Zombie

2. S Tier

The S-tier of this The Forge Runes tier list offers the second-best Runes. They can buff your mining speed, luck, apply a special type of damage, and more. You can depend on them to progress swiftly; however, they aren’t as reliable as SS-tier ones.

Icon Runes Passive Drops From Miner Shard Grants one of these abilities:

– Luck I : Increases luck by 5 to 20%

– Mine Power I : Increases Mine damage by 5 to 20%

– Swift Mining I: Increases mining speed by 5 to 20%

– Yield I: Grants a 4 to 10% chance to receive one extra Ore while mining – Delver Zombie

– Bomber Flame Spark Burn I

– 15 to 25% chance to apply upon hit

– Inflicts 5 to 10% fire damage over 1 to 2 seconds. – Elite Zombie

– Deathaxe Skeleton Chill Dust Slow I

– 15 to 25% chance to apply on hit

– Debuffs enemies’ movement and attack speed by 5 to 10% – Elite Zombie

– Brute Zombie

3. A Tier

The A-tier Runes are weaker than the SS and S-tier ones, but are stronger than others. However, their passives aren’t better at dealing damage to zombies. You can use them to aid in your attacks, such as freezing, inflicting damage over time, and more. Here are their details:

Icon Runes Passive Drops From Venom Crumb Poison I

– 15 to 25% chance to apply on hit.

– Inflicts 5 to 10% poison damage over 1 to 2 seconds. – Zombie

– Elite Zombie Frost Speck Freeze I

– 5 to 10% chance to apply on hit

– Freezes enemies for 1 to 2 seconds – Elite Zombie Rage Mark Berserker I

– Triggers when HP is below 35% (cooldown: 50 to 60 seconds)

– Buffs physical damage and movement speed by 25 to 30% for 3 to 5 seconds. – Elite Zombie

– Brute Zombie

4. B Tier

You can find average Runes in the B-tier category of this The Forge Runes tier list. Their passives might have a condition to active, such as Rot Stitch. They are the best alternatives until you obtain SS, S, or A-tier Runes. Here are their details:

Icon Runes Passive Drops From Ward Patch Shield I

– 5 to 15% chance of applying on each hit received

– Decreases the physical damage received by 5 to 15% – Zombie

– Elite Zombie

– Brute Zombie Rot Stitch Bad Smell I

– Activates when HP is below 35% (cooldown: 15 to 20 seconds)

– Deals 5 to 15% poison damage over 1 to 2 seconds.

– Zombie

5. C. Tier

The C-tier Runes are the weakest of the bunch. It’s best to avoid using it since there are better options available in SS, S, A, and B tiers. Here are their details:

Icon Runes Passive Drops From Briar Notch Thorn I

– Reflects 5 to 10% of physical damage received (up to a maximum of 5% of the players’ HP) – Zombie

That concludes our The Forge Runes tier list. We will update this article when the developers release new Runes or modify the existing ones in future updates.