Home » Gaming » Roblox The Forge Runes Tier List (December 2025)

Roblox The Forge Runes Tier List (December 2025)

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

Update: We updated this The Forge Runes tier list on December 1st, 2025.

Runes are in-game items that you can equip to your Pickaxes, Weapons, and Armors. They grant passives to the equipped items, such as healing, increased critical hit chance, buffing mining speed, and more. These items will significantly impact your progress pace. And, equipping the best ones is a must if you want quick progression. This The Forge Runes tier list ranks all Runes into different tiers, based on their passives and impact in-game.

The Forge Runes Tier List

The Forge Runes Tier List: Best Runes Ranked

Currently, a total of 11 Runes are available to obtain in-game. You can get them by killing various enemies across worlds. We’ve categorized all Runes into five tiers in this The Forge Runes tier list: SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. The SS-tier Runes are the best ones that can significantly boost your weapons and armor’s power. On the other hand, the C-tier offers weaker options that are less effective than those in the other four tiers. That said, here is the tier list:

TiersRunes
SSDrain Edge, Blast Chip
SMiner Shard, Flame Spark, Chill Dust
AVenom Crumb, Frost Speck, Rage Mark
BWard Patch, Rot Stitch
CBriar Notch
The Forge Runes Tier List

In the next section, we will break down The Forge Runes tier list, with their passives, and the enemies they drop from.

Breakdown of The Forge Runes Tier List

1. SS Tier

The SS-tier Runes have the best passives that can help you in swift progression. You can use them on any build and achieve the best results. Here are their details:

IconRunesPassiveDrops From
Drain Edge The Forge Runes tier listDrain EdgeLife Steal I
– Restores 5 to 15% health based on the
Physical damage dealt 		Brute Zombie
Blast Chip The Forge Runes Tier ListBlast ChipExplosion I
– Has a 10 to 20% chance to trigger an explosion on hit. It deals 15 to 30% damage		– Delver Zombie
– Brute Zombie

2. S Tier

The S-tier of this The Forge Runes tier list offers the second-best Runes. They can buff your mining speed, luck, apply a special type of damage, and more. You can depend on them to progress swiftly; however, they aren’t as reliable as SS-tier ones.

IconRunesPassiveDrops From
Miner Shard The Forge Runes Tier ListMiner ShardGrants one of these abilities:
Luck I: Increases luck by 5 to 20%
Mine Power I: Increases Mine damage by 5 to 20%
Swift Mining I: Increases mining speed by 5 to 20%
Yield I: Grants a 4 to 10% chance to receive one extra Ore while mining		– Delver Zombie
– Bomber
Flaming Spark The Forge Runes Tier ListFlame SparkBurn I
– 15 to 25% chance to apply upon hit
– Inflicts 5 to 10% fire damage over 1 to 2 seconds. 		– Elite Zombie
– Deathaxe Skeleton
Chill DustChill DustSlow I
– 15 to 25% chance to apply on hit
– Debuffs enemies’ movement and attack speed by 5 to 10%		– Elite Zombie
– Brute Zombie

Also Read:

3. A Tier

The A-tier Runes are weaker than the SS and S-tier ones, but are stronger than others. However, their passives aren’t better at dealing damage to zombies. You can use them to aid in your attacks, such as freezing, inflicting damage over time, and more. Here are their details:

IconRunesPassiveDrops From
Venom CrumbVenom CrumbPoison I
– 15 to 25% chance to apply on hit.
– Inflicts 5 to 10% poison damage over 1 to 2 seconds.		– Zombie
– Elite Zombie
Frost SpeckFrost SpeckFreeze I
– 5 to 10% chance to apply on hit
– Freezes enemies for 1 to 2 seconds		– Elite Zombie
Rage markRage MarkBerserker I
– Triggers when HP is below 35% (cooldown: 50 to 60 seconds)
– Buffs physical damage and movement speed by 25 to 30% for 3 to 5 seconds.		– Elite Zombie
– Brute Zombie

4. B Tier

You can find average Runes in the B-tier category of this The Forge Runes tier list. Their passives might have a condition to active, such as Rot Stitch. They are the best alternatives until you obtain SS, S, or A-tier Runes. Here are their details:

IconRunesPassiveDrops From
Ward PatchWard PatchShield I
– 5 to 15% chance of applying on each hit received
– Decreases the physical damage received by 5 to 15%		– Zombie
– Elite Zombie
– Brute Zombie
Riot StitchRot StitchBad Smell I
– Activates when HP is below 35% (cooldown: 15 to 20 seconds)
– Deals 5 to 15% poison damage over 1 to 2 seconds.
– Zombie

5. C. Tier

The C-tier Runes are the weakest of the bunch. It’s best to avoid using it since there are better options available in SS, S, A, and B tiers. Here are their details:

IconRunesPassiveDrops From
Briar NotchBriar NotchThorn I
– Reflects 5 to 10% of physical damage received (up to a maximum of 5% of the players’ HP)		– Zombie

That concludes our The Forge Runes tier list. We will update this article when the developers release new Runes or modify the existing ones in future updates.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

All Pickaxes in The Forge (December 2025)

8 Best Landing Spots in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1

How to Become a Boss in Fortnite Chapter 7

How to Get Forsaken Vow Blade in Fortnite Chapter 7?

How to Get and Use Wingsuit in Fortnite Chapter 7?

Dig the Backyard Codes (December 2025)

Roblox Rivals: All Secondary Weapons Skins (December 2025)

Roblox Rivals: All Melee Weapons Skins (December 2025)

Raise Animals Lasso Tier List (December 2025)

How to Use Drivable Reboot Van in Fortnite Chapter 7?...