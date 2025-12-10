Roblox The Forge Updates and Patch Notes – (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest The Forge updates and patch notes on December 10, 2025.

The Forge is an increasingly popular action RPG experience in Roblox. Its beta version was released on November 26, 2025, attracting millions of players. Since its release, the game has received multiple updates introducing new content. In this article, you can find all The Forge updates and patch notes released so far.

The Forge Updates and Patch Notes – So Far

There have been three The Forge updates so far, with the recent one being on December 6, 2025. The last update added a new enemy, a rune, and a location, a quest, and fixed some issues. The developers release patch notes in the “update-log” channel of the game’s official Discord. We can expect a new update every week. They also release new codes with every update, which you can redeem for free rerolls.

With that said, below is the list of all The Forge updates and patch notes released so far:

01.12.2025 Update Patch Notes

We added a confirmation prompt for Legendary and Mythical rerolls.

Fixed an issue where the dots wouldn’t appear when the item in the 3rd minigame didn’t fit on the screen.

Some Rune VFX have been changed.

01.12.2025 Update Patch Notes

New location added to the Volcanic Depths – Doesn’t have any feature yet, but it’ll include something in it soon enough.

Fixed most of the optimization-related problems. Still working to make the game run better on low-graphic devices

Forge Anywhere should be fixed in the new servers. Rejoin if it doesn’t work still.

Patched the majority of Exploits for Item duping, etc. Still working on finding solutions for the current problems.

Now, a Red Particle appears right at the moment of the enemy’s heavy attack, making the parrying much more predictable.

6.12.2025 Update Patch Notes

New Enemy: Blight Pyromancer

New Rune: Poison

New Setting: Hide Armors from Equipment Tab

New Quest: Demonite Key from Demon Skal

Levels are capped at 200 for Island 2. Players who are above level 200 will no longer be able to gain additional levels until future content is released.

Updated: Some Runes now have new VFX

2× Luck Boost for this weekend!

New Code: PEAK! 10× Rerolls

That concludes our updates and patch notes released so far in The Forge. We will update this article when a new update arrives in the future.