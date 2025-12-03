Roblox The Forge Wiki

The Forge has quickly gained a massive following on Roblox with its interesting gameplay and various quirks. While the goal is pretty simple: dig for ores in the mines, fend against zombies, and use the materials for crafting, various features and gameplay mechanics will take a while for you to master. Additionally, the game also has various codes that can be redeemed to claim rewards and items, allowing you to launch your career swiftly. The Forge wiki offers all the gameplay details that you should be aware of.

The Forge Wiki: Codes, Guides, and More

Below, you will find different sections with links to dedicated guides and articles that will help you understand the game better and master different gameplay mechanics.

Codes – The game features various codes that can be redeemed for rewards. You can claim these rewards in-game and use the items to your advantage.

– The game features various codes that can be redeemed for rewards. You can claim these rewards in-game and use the items to your advantage. Forging/Crafting Guide – Forging is the core gameplay mechanic in The Forge. This guide explores all the steps necessary to forge/craft various items in the game, including weapons and armor.

– Forging is the core gameplay mechanic in The Forge. This guide explores all the steps necessary to forge/craft various items in the game, including weapons and armor. Potions – Potions are yet another important items that allow you to step up your game and make the best out of your journey through the mines.

– Potions are yet another important items that allow you to step up your game and make the best out of your journey through the mines. Totems – Want to get temporary buffs to defeat enemies or break boulders? Then you might want to check out all the Totems that the game has to offer.

– Want to get temporary buffs to defeat enemies or break boulders? Then you might want to check out all the Totems that the game has to offer. Pickaxes – You can’t mine the best materials in The Forge if you’re stuck with the low-tier pickaxes in the game. This guide lists all the pickaxes in the game and what each one has to offer.

– You can’t mine the best materials in The Forge if you’re stuck with the low-tier pickaxes in the game. This guide lists all the pickaxes in the game and what each one has to offer. Achievements and Skills – Achievements might not give you any crucial items in the game, but who doesn’t like completing milestones and getting badges? Additionally, you will find a helpful guide to understanding different skills in the game through this guide.

– Achievements might not give you any crucial items in the game, but who doesn’t like completing milestones and getting badges? Additionally, you will find a helpful guide to understanding different skills in the game through this guide. Gamepasses – Want to get something extra in the game? Then you might need to get yourself a gamepass in The Forge. Check out this guide for the complete list of all the gamepasses in the game and what each one offers.

The Forge Tier Lists

We also have various tier lists to help you pick the best items in the game. The guides rank each item by comparing various parameters.

Runes Tier List – Picking the right rune for your weapon is crucial in the game. This tier list will help you make a decision.

Note that we keep updating the wiki with new information and details. Hence, bookmark this page and check back frequently for everything The Forge-related.