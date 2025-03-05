Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition – Everything You Need to Know

Roblox is bringing back one of its most popular events with a huge twist. The Hunt: Mega Edition starts on March 13, 2025, and it’s bigger than ever before. This year’s event features a massive $1 million prize for the winner, making it the most exciting Hunt event yet. If you love playing Roblox, you definitely don’t want to miss this special event. Here’s everything you should know about The Hunt: Mega Edition before it begins.

What is Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition?

The Hunt is a yearly event that Roblox hosts for players. These events give regular Roblox players a chance to earn free items and badges by completing special quests in different games. But this year, Roblox is taking things to a whole new level with The Hunt: Mega Edition. This special event lets you join different games where you’ll face unique challenges to earn rewards. The biggest change this year is that players can win actual money – a whopping $1 million prize for the final winner!

When Does Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition Start?

The Hunt: Mega Edition starts on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 3:00 PM PT. The event will run until March 24, 2025, at 5:00 PM PT. That gives you about 11 days to play the games and complete as many quests as possible. The event will be available on all platforms where you can play Roblox – PC, mobile devices, consoles, and even VR. However, keep in mind that some experiences might not work on all devices. Here’s when the event starts in different countries:

Country/Region Local Time Date United States (Los Angeles) 3:00 PM March 13 United States (New York) 6:00 PM March 13 United Kingdom (London) 11:00 PM March 13 France/Germany/Spain 12:00 AM March 14 India 4:30 AM March 14 China 7:00 AM March 14 Japan 8:00 AM March 14 Australia 10:00 AM March 14 Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition start time across various timezones

What makes this year’s Hunt truly special is The Hunt: Mega Final. The top 10 players from the leaderboard will be invited to Roblox HQ in California for a special live event on April 4, 2025. During this streamed event, these finalists will compete for the grand prize of $1 million cash!

How to Participate in The Hunt: Mega Edition in Roblox?

Joining The Hunt: Mega Edition is completely free. When the event goes live on March 13, you simply need to:

Go to the event hub in Roblox. Play through the games that are part of the event. Complete the quests in each game to earn tokens. Use your tokens to unlock special items in the Event Hub. Try to get on the leaderboard for a chance at the grand prize.

Each game in the event will have its own set of quests and rewards. To maximize your chances of reaching the top 10, you might want to complete all the quests in every game.

Games in The Hunt: Mega Edition

This year’s Mega Edition will include 25 experiences (confirmed by the FAQ section on Event Hub). This more focused approach means each game will likely have more detailed and interesting quests. At the time of writing, only four games have been confirmed by the developers.

Confirmed Games:

Rivals (by Nosiny Games) SpongeBob Tower Defense (by Wonder Works Studio) Basketball Legends (by InfinitySports) IT GIRL (by IT GIRL Magazine)

Note: The remaining games will likely be announced closer to the event’s start date. You can check the names of confirmed games here.

Whether you’re playing for fun or seriously competing for the grand prize, The Hunt: Mega Edition promises to be an exciting event for all Roblox fans. The combination of special quests, unique rewards, and the chance to win real money makes this an event you won’t want to miss.