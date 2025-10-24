Roblox The Move Machine Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox The Move Machine Codes on October 25th, 2025.

The Move Machine is a creative vehicle-building simulator where you construct killing machines to battle zombie NPCs. Design and assemble your vehicle using various blocks and weapons, then test your creation against hordes of enemies. The game challenges your engineering skills as you combine different materials and instruments to build the ultimate combat vehicle. Starting with limited parts, you’ll need to defeat enemies and earn cash to expand your building options. Let’s check out the current codes that can give you free blocks and weapons to accelerate your vehicle-building journey.

Working The Move Machine Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for The Move Machine that you can redeem for free rewards:

LC – Redeem for 5 Wood Blocks, 3 Metal Blocks, 2 Concrete Blocks, and 1 Crossbow

– Redeem for 5 Wood Blocks, 3 Metal Blocks, 2 Concrete Blocks, and 1 Crossbow NP – Redeem for 5 Wood Blocks, 3 Metal Blocks, 2 Concrete Blocks, and 1 Crossbow

– Redeem for 5 Wood Blocks, 3 Metal Blocks, 2 Concrete Blocks, and 1 Crossbow ES – Redeem for 5 Wood Blocks, 3 Metal Blocks, 2 Concrete Blocks, and 1 Crossbow

These codes provide essential building materials and weapons to help you create more powerful vehicles without the initial grind.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for The Move Machine at this time. All released codes are still active and can be redeemed for rewards.

How to Redeem The Move Machine Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your The Move Machine codes:

Open The Move Machine in Roblox. Click the Like button (thumbs up icon) in the upper-right corner of your screen. Enter your code in the Gift Code text box that appears. Press Redeem to claim your free blocks and weapons.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest The Move Machine codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during game updates or special events.

Check the official The Move Machine Discord server.

Visit the game’s Roblox page regularly, as developers sometimes post codes in the description during updates or milestones. Since codes have limited validity periods, redeem them quickly before they expire.