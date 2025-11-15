Roblox Throw a Basketball Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Throw a Basketball Codes on November 15th, 2025.

Throw a Basketball is a sports simulator where you perfect your shooting skills and compete for leaderboard dominance. Train your throws to increase your Power stat, allowing you to shoot basketballs farther and score more wins during competitions. Collect pets to boost your performance, unlock new locations, and climb the top 50 rankings to prove you’re the best shooter in the game. Let’s check out the current Throw a Basketball codes that can give you free potions to accelerate your basketball journey.

Working Throw a Basketball Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Throw a Basketball that you can redeem for free rewards:

update2 – Redeem this code for Double Power Potion

– Redeem this code for Double Power Potion update1 – Redeem this code for Double Wins Potion

– Redeem this code for Double Wins Potion RELEASE – Redeem this code for Double Wins Potion

These codes provide valuable potions that temporarily double your stats, helping you earn wins and power much faster.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Throw a Basketball at this time. All released codes are still active and can be redeemed for rewards.

How to Redeem Throw a Basketball Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Throw a Basketball codes:

Open Throw a Basketball in Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right side of your screen. Enter your code in the text field that appears. Press the Redeem button to claim your free potions.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Throw a Basketball codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during game updates, milestones, or special events.Join the Arteta Games Discord server where new codes are posted in the dedicated codes channel when they become available.

Since potions provide temporary boosts, use them strategically during intense training sessions or when pushing for leaderboard positions to maximize their effectiveness.