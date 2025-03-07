Roblox Toilet Tower Defense Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Toilet Tower Defense Codes on March 7th, 2025.

Toilet Tower Defense offers a unique spin on the classic tower defense genre, and using codes can give you a significant advantage in your battle. This guide will keep you updated on when new codes arrive and explain how to redeem them when they do. These codes typically provide free Coins and Luck Boosts. Now, without wasting any time, let us dive right into it.

Active Toilet Tower Defense Codes

Our team has verified all possible codes, and unfortunately, there are currently no active codes for Toilet Tower Defense. The developers have shifted away from the code redemption system in favor of a trading mechanic, making new codes unlikely to appear soon. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and update this guide immediately if new codes are released during special events or game updates.

Expired Toilet Tower Defense Codes

These codes once provided valuable rewards but no longer work in the game:

SecretAgent

SpeakerUpgrade – 200 Coins

Parasites – 200 Coins

PlzMythic – 300 Coins

NewGifts – 200 Coins

CameraHeli – 200 Coins

AutoSkip – 200 Coins

YayMech – 2x Coin Boost

CoolScientist – 100 Coins and 1x Luck Boost

SummonFix – 100 Coins and 1x Luck Boost

tysmforplaying

How to Redeem Toilet Tower Defense Codes in Roblox

When new codes eventually become available, you’ll need to know how to redeem them. The redemption process in Toilet Tower Defense is slightly different from other Roblox games, as the code input is hidden within the chat function. Follow these simple steps to claim your codes for Toilet Tower Defense:

Launch Toilet Tower Defense in Roblox. Click on the Chat Button or Message Icon in the top left corner of your game screen. In the text box that appears, type /redeem followed by a space and then your code (example: /redeem YourCodeHere). Press Enter on your keyboard to submit and claim your reward.

If you encounter an “Invalid Code” error message, double-check for typos or spelling mistakes. Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so even small errors can prevent redemption. For best results, copy and paste codes directly from our list into the game.

How to Find More Toilet Tower Defense Codes

While we regularly update this guide with the latest codes, there are several other ways to stay informed about new releases:

Join the official Toilet Tower Defense Discord server, where developers often announce new codes during special events or milestones

Check the game’s description on its Roblox page, as developers sometimes add codes there

Visit our website regularly, as we continuously monitor sources for new codes

Remember to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates on new Toilet Tower Defense codes. While the code redemption system has been replaced with trading mechanics, there’s always a possibility that developers might reintroduce codes in future updates.