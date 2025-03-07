Roblox Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) Codes (March 2025)

We last updated this article with new Roblox Tower Defense Simulator codes on March 7th, 2025.

Tower Defense Simulator challenges players to build the ultimate defense against waves of relentless enemies. While March 2025 currently shows no active codes for TDS, our team continuously monitors official channels to bring you the latest codes as soon as they drop. Let us take a look at how to redeem these codes and which codes are still active and which have expired.

All Tower Defense Simulator Codes

Unfortunately, all Tower Defense Simulator codes have expired as of this update.

Recently Expired TDS Codes

These codes were working recently but have now expired:

MERRY2024 – Rewarded a Holiday Crate and Cookie Scout sticker

TDS5YEARS! – Rewarded a Party Skin Crate

IMCONSUMING – Rewarded a Mid Grade Consumable Crate

– Rewarded a Mid Grade Consumable Crate QNJOU11 – Rewarded a Premium Crate

HAPPYHALLOWEEN – Rewarded a Halloween Skin Crate

JOHNRETURNS – John Skin

NAMETAGSRCOOL – Name Tag

beachglad2022 – Beach Gladiator skin

M3RRY2022TDS – Cookie Scout

MERRYXMAS2023

robloxisback – Premium Skincrate

1BILLION – Deluxe Crate

COMMUNITY20 – Mini Skin

celebration21 – Party Crate

200KMAY – 500 Gems

BLOXY21 – Commander Skin

FIFTYK – 200 Coins

delayed – Premium Crate

imababy – 100 Gems

newyear2021 – Premium Crate

30k – Pumpkin Crate

9509253943

DOUBLEBLOXIES – Cowboy Skin

ICYFREEZE – Freezer Skin

W33KLICODE – 65 experience

5KMILESTONE – Minigunner Twitter Skin

B1RDHUNT3R – Hunter Troop

1pumpkin – Pumpkin Crate

SPR1NGM1L3ST0NE – Springtime Skin

HAPPY3AST3R! – Springtime Skin

ELECTRO – 100 Coins

SW33TXP – 100 XP

02MOMENT – XP

MOARXP – XP

If you’re looking for active codes in similar games, check out Anime Vanguards codes or SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes.

How to Redeem Tower Defense Simulator Codes

Redeeming codes for Tower Defense Simulator is a straightforward process:

Launch Tower Defense Simulator in Roblox. Look for the Twitter/X icon button on the left side of the screen in the lobby. Click on it to open the code redemption window. Enter a working code in the Enter Code Here field. Click the “Redeem” button to claim your rewards.

How to Find More Tower Defense Simulator Codes

Staying updated on new Tower Defense Simulator codes is easy. Bookmarking this page is your best bet, as we regularly verify and update our code listings whenever new ones appear. The developers typically announce new codes through their official social media channels, with @paradoxum_games on X (formerly Twitter) being a particularly reliable source.

The official TDS Discord server often features announcements and code releases before they’re widely distributed elsewhere.