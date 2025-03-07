Roblox Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) Codes (March 2025)

We last updated this article with new Roblox Tower Defense Simulator codes on March 7th, 2025.
Tower Defense Simulator challenges players to build the ultimate defense against waves of relentless enemies. While March 2025 currently shows no active codes for TDS, our team continuously monitors official channels to bring you the latest codes as soon as they drop. Let us take a look at how to redeem these codes and which codes are still active and which have expired.
All Tower Defense Simulator Codes
Unfortunately, all Tower Defense Simulator codes have expired as of this update.
Recently Expired TDS Codes
These codes were working recently but have now expired:
- MERRY2024 – Rewarded a Holiday Crate and Cookie Scout sticker
- TDS5YEARS! – Rewarded a Party Skin Crate
- IMCONSUMING – Rewarded a Mid Grade Consumable Crate
- QNJOU11 – Rewarded a Premium Crate
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN – Rewarded a Halloween Skin Crate
- JOHNRETURNS – John Skin
- NAMETAGSRCOOL – Name Tag
- beachglad2022 – Beach Gladiator skin
- M3RRY2022TDS – Cookie Scout
- MERRYXMAS2023
- robloxisback – Premium Skincrate
- 1BILLION – Deluxe Crate
- COMMUNITY20 – Mini Skin
- celebration21 – Party Crate
- 200KMAY – 500 Gems
- BLOXY21 – Commander Skin
- FIFTYK – 200 Coins
- delayed – Premium Crate
- imababy – 100 Gems
- newyear2021 – Premium Crate
- 30k – Pumpkin Crate
- 9509253943
- DOUBLEBLOXIES – Cowboy Skin
- ICYFREEZE – Freezer Skin
- W33KLICODE – 65 experience
- 5KMILESTONE – Minigunner Twitter Skin
- B1RDHUNT3R – Hunter Troop
- 1pumpkin – Pumpkin Crate
- SPR1NGM1L3ST0NE – Springtime Skin
- HAPPY3AST3R! – Springtime Skin
- ELECTRO – 100 Coins
- SW33TXP – 100 XP
- 02MOMENT – XP
- MOARXP – XP
If you’re looking for active codes in similar games, check out Anime Vanguards codes or SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes.
How to Redeem Tower Defense Simulator Codes
Redeeming codes for Tower Defense Simulator is a straightforward process:
- Launch Tower Defense Simulator in Roblox.
- Look for the Twitter/X icon button on the left side of the screen in the lobby.
- Click on it to open the code redemption window.
- Enter a working code in the Enter Code Here field.
- Click the “Redeem” button to claim your rewards.
How to Find More Tower Defense Simulator Codes
Staying updated on new Tower Defense Simulator codes is easy. Bookmarking this page is your best bet, as we regularly verify and update our code listings whenever new ones appear. The developers typically announce new codes through their official social media channels, with @paradoxum_games on X (formerly Twitter) being a particularly reliable source.
The official TDS Discord server often features announcements and code releases before they’re widely distributed elsewhere.