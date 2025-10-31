Roblox Trampoline Training Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Trampoline Training Codes on October 31st, 2025.



Trampoline Training challenges you to become the ultimate trampoline jumper, competing against other players to see who can jump the highest and farthest. Start with barely lifting off the ground, then train your energy to achieve incredible jumps spanning dozens of miles. The game combines training mechanics with competitive racing, where better equipment and pets help you dominate the leaderboards. Let’s explore the current Trampoline Training codes that can give you free Cash, Power, and Potions to accelerate your jumping journey.

Working Trampoline Training Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Trampoline Training that you can redeem for free rewards:

release – Redeem this code for 2,500 Cash

– Redeem this code for 2,500 Cash wowgroup – Redeem this code for 15,000 Power

– Redeem this code for 15,000 Power wowlikes – Redeem this code for 2x All Potions

– Redeem this code for 2x All Potions halloween – Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

These codes provide valuable resources to help you upgrade equipment, hatch better pets, and boost your training efficiency.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Trampoline Training at this time. All released codes are still active and can be redeemed for rewards.

How to Redeem Trampoline Training Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Trampoline Training codes:

Open Trampoline Training in Roblox. Click the shopping cart icon on the left side of your screen to open the Shop. Click the Codes button in the shop menu. Enter your code in the text field. Press Claim to receive your free rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Trampoline Training codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during major updates, events, or game milestones.

Join the official Trampoline Training Discord server for community discussions and potential code announcements from the developers.

Since Power directly improves your jump distance and potions provide temporary training boosts, use these resources strategically when grinding for leaderboard ranks or unlocking new zones.