Roblox Triangulate Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Triangulate Codes on July 17th, 2025.

Getting started in Triangulate can feel overwhelming when you’re trying to meet those ever-growing quotas while managing your budget. This sandbox game throws you into a world where you need to produce and sell triangles efficiently. Triangulate codes give you free Vectors and other rewards that can make your triangle-selling journey much smoother.

Working Triangulate Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re currently working in the game. Make sure to redeem them quickly since Triangulate codes tend to expire fast:

SorryForTempClose – 2,000 Vectors

– 2,000 Vectors 1MVISITS – 350 Vectors

– 350 Vectors SorryForRollback – 500 Vectors

– 500 Vectors UPDATE2 – 350 Vectors

– 350 Vectors 2500CCU! – 600 Vectors

Expired Codes

These codes are no longer working, but we’re keeping them here for reference:

THANKYOU

UPDATE

500CCU

1000CCU

RUNES

100KVISITS

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Triangulate Codes in Roblox

Before you can use any codes, you’ll need to join the CandleContent Games Roblox group. Once you’ve done that, the process is straightforward and similar to most other Roblox experiences. Here’s how to redeem your codes:

Launch Triangulate from your Roblox games. Look for the Settings button (gear icon) on the left side of your screen. Click on it to open the settings menu. Find the code input field and type in your chosen code. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your reward.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making it the best place to find new Triangulate codes. Our team checks for new codes daily and removes expired ones, so you can trust that the information here is current and accurate.

The developers of Triangulate are pretty good about releasing new code during updates and special milestones, so there’s always something new to look forward to.