Roblox: Type Soul Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Type Soul Codes on March 10th, 2025.

Diving into the world of Type Soul on Roblox puts you in an intense Bleach-inspired adventure where combat skills determine your survival. Whether you’re a Soul Reaper, Quincy, or Hollow, mastering your abilities requires both practice and the right character customizations. Redemption codes offer valuable resources like Locked Clan Rerolls and Shikai Rerolls that give you flexibility in building your character without grinding for hours.

Working Type Soul Codes

Our team has verified these codes as working. Enter them exactly as shown since Type Soul codes are case-sensitive:

8by2typejole – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll mahoragathosewhoknow – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll whodathuh – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll whocareswhatthenameis – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll spendingthanksgivingontype – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll ohioframesperskibidi – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll wasitworthit – Redeem for Rerolls

– Redeem for Rerolls didntyousaynoupdtonight – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll youaremyspecialbuddy – Redeem for 10 Locked Buddy Trait Rerolls

– Redeem for 10 Locked Buddy Trait Rerolls flowerfinally – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll no1amupdate – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll miniupdatewowawesome – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll gutteddodgevariantgobrrr – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll ezcodeforconsole – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll quickcodeforcodesocodeyescodehowcodewithcode – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll whenwedance – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll wheresmybuddy – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll reallycoolcodehaha – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll yessirupdatetime – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

– Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll mythoughtsonthislater – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll

Expired Type Soul Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

explodeincident

bararaqgbincident

newbosseswow

blazblueincident

latenightbruh

100kfavourites

updatecomingsoon

tyforfollows

middayfixes

35klikes

20klikes

apologyforlate

eumorningupdate

rankedmidseason

10klikes

latenightupdate

Looking for more Roblox codes? Check out our guides for Untitled Boxing Game Codes or It Girl Codes. You can also explore our Roblox codes master list for rewards in other popular experiences.

How to Redeem Type Soul Codes

Type Soul has a straightforward code redemption process, but there’s an important prerequisite to note. Follow these steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Type Soul in Roblox. Locate the gift icon in the top-left corner of your screen (it may be semi-transparent). Click on this icon to open the code redemption window. Enter or paste a working code from our list in the text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to redeem the code.

Important: You must be at least Semi-Grade 2 rank to redeem codes – new players cannot use codes immediately

How to Find More Type Soul Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Type Soul codes as soon as they’re released, making this page an excellent bookmark for code hunters. The official Type Soul Discord server is where developers frequently share new codes, often in the announcements channel.

Whether you’re slashing through enemies as a Soul Reaper, firing spirit arrows as a Quincy, or devouring souls as a Hollow, Type Soul offers a rich experience for fans of the Bleach universe. These codes will give you valuable resources to customize your character and enhance your journey through this expansive world.