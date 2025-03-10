Roblox: Type Soul Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Type Soul Codes on March 10th, 2025.
Diving into the world of Type Soul on Roblox puts you in an intense Bleach-inspired adventure where combat skills determine your survival. Whether you’re a Soul Reaper, Quincy, or Hollow, mastering your abilities requires both practice and the right character customizations. Redemption codes offer valuable resources like Locked Clan Rerolls and Shikai Rerolls that give you flexibility in building your character without grinding for hours.
Working Type Soul Codes
Our team has verified these codes as working. Enter them exactly as shown since Type Soul codes are case-sensitive:
- 8by2typejole – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- mahoragathosewhoknow – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- whodathuh – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- whocareswhatthenameis – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- spendingthanksgivingontype – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- ohioframesperskibidi – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- wasitworthit – Redeem for Rerolls
- didntyousaynoupdtonight – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- youaremyspecialbuddy – Redeem for 10 Locked Buddy Trait Rerolls
- flowerfinally – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- no1amupdate – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- miniupdatewowawesome – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- gutteddodgevariantgobrrr – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- ezcodeforconsole – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- quickcodeforcodesocodeyescodehowcodewithcode – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- whenwedance – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- wheresmybuddy – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- reallycoolcodehaha – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- yessirupdatetime – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
- mythoughtsonthislater – Redeem for Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll and a Locked Clan Reroll
Expired Type Soul Codes
These codes no longer work in the game:
- explodeincident
- bararaqgbincident
- newbosseswow
- blazblueincident
- latenightbruh
- 100kfavourites
- updatecomingsoon
- tyforfollows
- middayfixes
- 35klikes
- 20klikes
- apologyforlate
- eumorningupdate
- rankedmidseason
- 10klikes
- latenightupdate
How to Redeem Type Soul Codes
Type Soul has a straightforward code redemption process, but there’s an important prerequisite to note. Follow these steps to claim your rewards:
- Launch Type Soul in Roblox.
- Locate the gift icon in the top-left corner of your screen (it may be semi-transparent).
- Click on this icon to open the code redemption window.
- Enter or paste a working code from our list in the text box.
- Press Enter on your keyboard to redeem the code.
Important: You must be at least Semi-Grade 2 rank to redeem codes – new players cannot use codes immediately
How to Find More Type Soul Codes
We update this guide regularly with the latest Type Soul codes as soon as they’re released, making this page an excellent bookmark for code hunters. The official Type Soul Discord server is where developers frequently share new codes, often in the announcements channel.
Whether you’re slashing through enemies as a Soul Reaper, firing spirit arrows as a Quincy, or devouring souls as a Hollow, Type Soul offers a rich experience for fans of the Bleach universe. These codes will give you valuable resources to customize your character and enhance your journey through this expansive world.