Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Codes on December 3rd, 2025.

Ultimate Tower Defense lets you command iconic heroes to stop endless waves of enemies! This Roblox TD experience combines strategic positioning with hero collection and customization systems. Deploy your favorite anime characters and superheroes as defensive units, choosing optimal placement to maximize their effectiveness against oncoming hordes. Building an impenetrable defense requires resources and Ultimate Tower Defense codes deliver instant gold, gems, rerolls, and event currency!

Working Ultimate Tower Defense Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before enemies overrun them!

HappyAnniversary2025! – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards AnniversarySoon! – Get 5 hours of 3x Pumpkins

– Get 5 hours of 3x Pumpkins FinalWeekOfSpooks! – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards SaveYourPumpkins! – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards BattlepassSeason7! – Get rewards

– Get rewards KeepUpTheGrind! – Get 7,200 Pumpkins

– Get 7,200 Pumpkins PumpkinsForAll! – Get 2 hours of 3x Pumpkins

– Get 2 hours of 3x Pumpkins ThankYouFor3K! – Get rewards

– Get rewards TheHybridsAreComplete! – Get rewards

– Get rewards SpookyTime2025! – Get rewards

– Get rewards halloween25delayed – Get rewards

– Get rewards HappySlothDay – Get rewards

– Get rewards QoL&Bugfixes! – Get rewards

– Get rewards HalloweenSoon! – Get rewards

– Get rewards MovingDay! – Get 40 Trait Rerolls

– Get 40 Trait Rerolls Contempt&Awe – Get 30 Trait Rerolls

– Get 30 Trait Rerolls Rem&Ram! – Get 40 Perk Rerolls and 40 Trait Rerolls

– Get 40 Perk Rerolls and 40 Trait Rerolls Burdock – Get 30 Trait Rerolls

– Get 30 Trait Rerolls BattlepassSeason6 – Get 50 Perk Rerolls, 50 Trait Rerolls, and 2 Lost Chests

– Get 50 Perk Rerolls, 50 Trait Rerolls, and 2 Lost Chests GameBannedDelayStupidRoblox – Get 30 Trait Rerolls

– Get 30 Trait Rerolls SummerCalendar2025 – Get 75,000 Gold, 33 Perk Rerolls, 33 Trait Rerolls, and 10 Impure Souls

– Get 75,000 Gold, 33 Perk Rerolls, 33 Trait Rerolls, and 10 Impure Souls brokenGamepassCode – Get free rewards (Gamepass holders only)

– Get free rewards (Gamepass holders only) resetModifier – Remove any active gold boosts (Reusable code)

How to Redeem Ultimate Tower Defense Codes in Roblox

Getting your free resources is straightforward. Follow these steps:

Launch Ultimate Tower Defense in Roblox. Click the Twitter button to open the codes window. Enter your code in the “Enter Code Here” text box. Click “Redeem code” to claim rewards.

Your gold, gems, rerolls, and other items appear immediately. The Twitter button location makes codes easily accessible during gameplay!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the Ultimate Tower Defense Discord Server for detailed information on game updates and codes. The developers actively communicate with the community about new content and code releases.