Roblox Universal Piece Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Universal Piece Codes on May 31st, 2025.

Universal Piece on Roblox brings together the epic universes of One Piece, Solo Leveling, and Bleach into one massive adventure. This action RPG lets you start your journey on a random island where you’ll complete quests, fight powerful enemies, and unlock iconic weapons and abilities from multiple anime series. Building up your character requires lots of gems for rolling stats, yen for buying weapons, and various boosts to speed up your progress. Codes can provide all these resources for free, helping you unlock that perfect build faster.

Working Universal Piece Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

RE-RELEASE! – Get 210k Yen and 700 Gems

– Get 210k Yen and 700 Gems SorryForBugGamepass. – Get permanent Exp x2, Yen x2, and Drop chances x2

– Get permanent Exp x2, Yen x2, and Drop chances x2 Sorryforanything – Get 15k Gems

– Get 15k Gems SorryForShutdown – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards RELEASE! – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards BIBoss – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards Zeroian – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards Pikachu – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards Butterbear – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards 3llzr – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards fozesalishane – Get free rewards

Expired Universal Piece Codes

These codes no longer work, so don’t waste time trying them:

WelcomeTester! – Expired

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Universal Piece Codes in Roblox

You can redeem codes for Universal Piece by following these steps:

Launch Universal Piece. Look for the four boxes icon and click on the Gear icon on the left side of your screen This will open the settings menu Type or paste one of the working codes into the Enter Code text box Hit the Redeem button to claim your rewards

Make sure to copy and paste the codes exactly as shown. Some codes have special characters and capitalization that need to be precise.

How to Find More Universal Piece Codes

We update this guide whenever new codes are released, so bookmarking this page is your best way to stay current. If you want to hunt for codes yourself, follow these sources:

Keep checking back for new codes!