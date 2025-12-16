Home » Gaming » Roblox Universal Tower Defense Wiki

Roblox Universal Tower Defense Wiki

by Gaurav Bidasaria
written by Gaurav Bidasaria 0 comment

UTD or Universal Tower Defense is a game about becoming the strongest (anime-inspired) player in the world. No, wait. In the universe. There are waves and waves of enemies that you fight, and to do that, you must get stronger. There are units that will help you do so, but you will need your friends, too. Invite them to one of the game modes and level up. Our complete Universal Tower Defense wiki guide is here to help.

Universal Tower Defense Wiki

  • Codes – These will unlock gems and trait rerolls.
  • Achievements – Other ways to get free gems, trait rerolls are achievements, and there are plenty of them to unlock.
  • Units – A breakdown of all units available in Universal Tower Defense, their traits, and abilities.
  • Game Modes – All the different modes you can play in the game with your friends or solo.
  • Relics

Tier Lists

  • Units Tier List – You need units to fight other characters or enemies but there are levels to it. We rate it for you.
  • Traits Tier List – Traits unlock new powers and abilities for your units improving your chances of winning.

Guides

  • How to Get Traits and Reroll Them – Traits give your units necessary buffs to fight enemies. Here’s how to get and reroll them.
  • All Mounts and How to Get Them

Admin Events

  • Admin Abuse Events

Gaurav is an editor here at TechWiser but also contributes as a writer. He has more than 10 years of experience as a writer and has written how-to guides, comparisons, listicles, and in-depth explainers on Windows, Android, web, and cloud apps, and the Apple ecosystem. He loves tinkering with new gadgets and learning about new happenings in the tech world. He has previously worked on Guiding Tech, Make Tech Easier, and other prominent tech blogs and has over 1000+ articles that have been read over 50 million times.

You may also like

Universal Tower Defense Units Tier List – Best Characters Ranked

Universal Tower Defense Traits Tier List – Best Traits Ranked

All Rods in Fish It and How to Get Them

How to Get Trait and Trait Rerolls in Universal Tower...

All Universal Tower Defense Game Modes Explained

All Achievements in Universal Tower Defense

Roblox Park a Car Codes (December 2025)

All Units in Universal Tower Defense and Their Abilities

PlayStation 2025 Wrap Up Is Here: How To Check Yours

Roblox Fish It Wiki