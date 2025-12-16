Roblox Universal Tower Defense Wiki

UTD or Universal Tower Defense is a game about becoming the strongest (anime-inspired) player in the world. No, wait. In the universe. There are waves and waves of enemies that you fight, and to do that, you must get stronger. There are units that will help you do so, but you will need your friends, too. Invite them to one of the game modes and level up. Our complete Universal Tower Defense wiki guide is here to help.

Universal Tower Defense Wiki

Codes – These will unlock gems and trait rerolls.

– These will unlock gems and trait rerolls. Achievements – Other ways to get free gems, trait rerolls are achievements, and there are plenty of them to unlock.

– Other ways to get free gems, trait rerolls are achievements, and there are plenty of them to unlock. Units – A breakdown of all units available in Universal Tower Defense, their traits, and abilities.

– A breakdown of all units available in Universal Tower Defense, their traits, and abilities. Game Modes – All the different modes you can play in the game with your friends or solo.

– All the different modes you can play in the game with your friends or solo. Relics –

Tier Lists

Units Tier List – You need units to fight other characters or enemies but there are levels to it. We rate it for you.

– You need units to fight other characters or enemies but there are levels to it. We rate it for you. Traits Tier List – Traits unlock new powers and abilities for your units improving your chances of winning.

Guides

How to Get Traits and Reroll Them – Traits give your units necessary buffs to fight enemies. Here’s how to get and reroll them.

– Traits give your units necessary buffs to fight enemies. Here’s how to get and reroll them. All Mounts and How to Get Them –

Admin Events