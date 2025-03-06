Roblox Untitled Boxing Game Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Untitled Boxing Game Codes on March 6th, 2025.
Ready to step into the ring and become the next boxing champion? Untitled Boxing Game lets you live out your boxing dreams in Roblox, where you’ll train, fight, and climb your way to the top. To help you on your journey, we’ve compiled all the latest working codes that offer free spins, cash and emotes to boost your boxing career.
Whether you’re looking to unlock a new fighting style or customize your boxer with fresh gear, these codes will give you the resources you need without spending extra Robux.
Working Untitled Boxing Game Codes
Here are all the active Untitled Boxing Game codes you can redeem right now:
- lovereturns – $14,999 Cash (NEW!)
- matchmaking – 10 Free Spins (NEW!)
- newyear – Free Cash
- greenscreen – 10 Free Spins
- jolly2 – 5 Free Spins
- morefeints – 3 Free Spins
- avatar – $4,999 Cash
- knockdownfits – 3 Free Spins
- powerlevel – $9,001 Cash
- fastservers – 2 Free Spins
- dualemotes – Free Emote
- freeemoteforall – Free Emote Spin
- ubgforever – 2 Free Spins
- teleport – 3 Free Spins
- freecrates – $3,000 Cash
- pocketchange – $2,000 Cash
Don’t wait too long to redeem these codes—they could expire at any time!
Expired Untitled Boxing Game Codes
The following codes no longer work in Untitled Boxing Game:
- bigbigcode
- coolchanges
- asura
- supersecret
- sale
- jumpscare
- shotgunrework
- beefy2
- beefy
- halloween
- spooky
- 500mil
- weball
- oneyear
- manyfixes
- animetime
- brazil
- activateboost
- ipposreturn
- settings
- bigcodes
- animecrates
- kocash
- freeemote2
- cashcashcash
- watwatwat
- comingsoon
- thegames
- balrog
- chronos
- hawkrework
- koanims
- delayapology
- morecash
- delayingsome
- vegeta
- yamcha
- hammer
- 200mil
- randomcode
- feint
- freeemote1
- valentines
- 250k
- styletitles
- beowulf
- charge
- freedom
- emotes
- nice
- jolly
- newyears
- funnycode
- shotgun
- turtle
- moretrading
- trading
- dashspam
- ironfist
- balance1
- gems
- 100mil
- 100mil2
- bullet
- fps
- freestuff
- kimura
- ghost
- ranked
- 170k
- 150k
- 140k
- 130k
- 120k
- 100k
- violence
- bruh
- getmoremythics
- whitefang
- justiceforubg
- handslow
- performancefixes
- 60k likes
- shutdowns
- 40klikes
- newlegendary
- earlybird
- 5000likes
- 20klikes
- dataissue
- whynot
- 1000likes
- migration
- donewithmigration
How to Redeem Codes in Untitled Boxing Game
You can simply claim codes for Untitled Boxing Game by following these steps:
- Launch Untitled Boxing Game in Roblox.
- Look for the Codes button on the left side of your screen.
- Click on it to open the code redemption window.
- Enter your code in the text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to claim your rewards.
If the code is valid, you’ll see a notification confirming your rewards. If you get an “invalid code” message, the code might have expired or you may have entered it incorrectly. Make sure to type it exactly as shown, including any capital letters and special characters.
Where to Find More Untitled Boxing Game Codes
Staying up-to-date with the latest Untitled Boxing Game codes doesn’t have to be complicated. The game’s developer, drowningsome, typically drops new codes when significant updates launch or when the game hits milestone achievements like visitor counts or likes.
Your best source for fresh codes is the official Discord server, where announcements appear regularly in dedicated channels. Following the developer on Twitter/X (@drowningsome) also gives you direct access to code reveals as they happen.
Don’t want to juggle multiple platforms? Simply bookmark this page instead—we continuously hunt down and verify new codes, updating our list the moment they’re released so you never miss out on free rewards that could give you the edge in your next boxing match.