Roblox Untitled Boxing Game Codes (March 2025)

Ready to step into the ring and become the next boxing champion? Untitled Boxing Game lets you live out your boxing dreams in Roblox, where you’ll train, fight, and climb your way to the top. To help you on your journey, we’ve compiled all the latest working codes that offer free spins, cash and emotes to boost your boxing career.

Whether you’re looking to unlock a new fighting style or customize your boxer with fresh gear, these codes will give you the resources you need without spending extra Robux.

Working Untitled Boxing Game Codes

Here are all the active Untitled Boxing Game codes you can redeem right now:

lovereturns – $14,999 Cash (NEW!)

– $14,999 Cash (NEW!) matchmaking – 10 Free Spins (NEW!)

– 10 Free Spins (NEW!) newyear – Free Cash

– Free Cash greenscreen – 10 Free Spins

– 10 Free Spins jolly2 – 5 Free Spins

– 5 Free Spins morefeints – 3 Free Spins

– 3 Free Spins avatar – $4,999 Cash

– $4,999 Cash knockdownfits – 3 Free Spins

– 3 Free Spins powerlevel – $9,001 Cash

– $9,001 Cash fastservers – 2 Free Spins

– 2 Free Spins dualemotes – Free Emote

– Free Emote freeemoteforall – Free Emote Spin

– Free Emote Spin ubgforever – 2 Free Spins

– 2 Free Spins teleport – 3 Free Spins

– 3 Free Spins freecrates – $3,000 Cash

– $3,000 Cash pocketchange – $2,000 Cash

Don’t wait too long to redeem these codes—they could expire at any time!

Expired Untitled Boxing Game Codes

The following codes no longer work in Untitled Boxing Game:

bigbigcode

coolchanges

asura

supersecret

sale

jumpscare

shotgunrework

beefy2

beefy

halloween

spooky

500mil

weball

oneyear

manyfixes

animetime

brazil

activateboost

ipposreturn

settings

bigcodes

animecrates

kocash

freeemote2

cashcashcash

watwatwat

comingsoon

thegames

balrog

chronos

hawkrework

koanims

delayapology

morecash

delayingsome

vegeta

yamcha

hammer

200mil

randomcode

feint

freeemote1

valentines

250k

styletitles

beowulf

charge

freedom

emotes

nice

jolly

newyears

funnycode

shotgun

turtle

moretrading

trading

dashspam

ironfist

balance1

gems

100mil

100mil2

bullet

fps

freestuff

kimura

ghost

ranked

170k

150k

140k

130k

120k

100k

violence

bruh

getmoremythics

whitefang

justiceforubg

handslow

performancefixes

60k likes

shutdowns

40klikes

newlegendary

earlybird

5000likes

20klikes

dataissue

whynot

1000likes

migration

donewithmigration

How to Redeem Codes in Untitled Boxing Game

You can simply claim codes for Untitled Boxing Game by following these steps:

Launch Untitled Boxing Game in Roblox. Look for the Codes button on the left side of your screen. Click on it to open the code redemption window. Enter your code in the text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

If the code is valid, you’ll see a notification confirming your rewards. If you get an “invalid code” message, the code might have expired or you may have entered it incorrectly. Make sure to type it exactly as shown, including any capital letters and special characters.

Where to Find More Untitled Boxing Game Codes

Staying up-to-date with the latest Untitled Boxing Game codes doesn’t have to be complicated. The game’s developer, drowningsome, typically drops new codes when significant updates launch or when the game hits milestone achievements like visitor counts or likes.

Your best source for fresh codes is the official Discord server, where announcements appear regularly in dedicated channels. Following the developer on Twitter/X (@drowningsome) also gives you direct access to code reveals as they happen.

Don’t want to juggle multiple platforms? Simply bookmark this page instead—we continuously hunt down and verify new codes, updating our list the moment they’re released so you never miss out on free rewards that could give you the edge in your next boxing match.