Roblox Upgrade Your City Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Upgrade Your City Codes on July 17th, 2025.

Building the perfect metropolis from an empty plot of land takes time, strategy, and most importantly, the right buildings to generate steady income. In Upgrade Your City, you’ll start with nothing but dirt and dreams, then gradually expand by opening crates that contain various structures. However, reaching those income milestones can be challenging when you’re working with basic buildings. That’s where Upgrade Your City codes can come in handy!

Working Upgrade Your City Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re currently active in the game. Make sure to redeem them quickly since tycoon game codes tend to expire without much warning:

  • OuttaHawaii – 2x Crate Luck Boost for 30 minutes
  • UpdateSoon! – Rarest building of your current crate tier

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Upgrade Your City since it’s a relatively new experience. When codes do expire, we’ll move them to this section for reference.

How to Redeem Upgrade Your City Codes in Roblox

Follow these simple steps to redeem Upgrade Your City Codes

  1. Launch Upgrade Your City.
  2. Click on the Settings button located on the left side of your screen.
  3. Scroll down until you find the Codes section.
  4. Type or paste your chosen code into the text box.
  5. Click the Claim button to receive your rewards.
How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making it your most reliable source for Upgrade Your City freebies. Our team monitors the game’s development and tests the code as soon as it’s released. Here are a few other sources you can check for scouting codes:

Keep checking back for new codes, as the developers regularly release them to celebrate community milestones and special events.

