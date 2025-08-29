Roblox US Open Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox US Open Codes on August 29th, 2025.

US Open: Champions of the Court 2025 is a tennis-themed game on Roblox that lets you play tennis matches while exploring different activities and challenges. The game features various quests like the Cadillac key challenge, visits to Club La Roche-Posay for sun safety tips, and special areas sponsored by different brands. You can customize your avatar with new rackets and tennis gear, track your stats on a player card, and compete with friends to earn MMR points US Open codes give you free coins that you can use to buy cosmetic items and new gear for your tennis player avatar.

Working US Open Codes

Our team has checked these codes, and they’re currently working in the US Open. Make sure to use them quickly since they might expire:

USOPEN11K – Get free Coins

– Get free Coins USOPEN10K – Get free Coins

Expired US Open Codes

There are no expired codes for the US Open right now. Both available codes are still working, so you can use them to get free coins for cosmetics and gear.

How to Redeem US Open Codes in Roblox

The game description mentions that codes are available, but doesn’t show exactly where to redeem them in the interface. Based on typical Roblox games, you’ll likely need to:

Launch US Open: Champions of the Court 2025 from your Roblox games library Look for a settings menu, codes button, or similar interface element in the game Enter your chosen code in the text field Click the redeem or submit button to get your free coins

Since the exact redemption process isn’t clearly shown, you might need to explore the game interface to find where codes are entered.

How to Find More US Open Codes

We update this guide every time new US Open codes come out, so it’s the best place to check for free rewards. Our team watches the game’s official pages and tests codes when possible. You can also find US Open Codes on Twitter and Facebook.