Roblox Vox Seas Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Vox Seas Codes on July 26th, 2025.

Setting sail across dangerous seas while choosing between becoming a feared pirate or an honorable marine creates the ultimate One Piece adventure on Roblox. Vox Seas (also known as Blox Seas) drops you into an epic world where you can explore mysterious islands, battle powerful enemies, and harness supernatural abilities through mighty Vox Fruits like Bomb, Buddha, Dark, and Flame. Whether you want free EXP boosts to level up faster or special rewards to help your pirate career, let’s take a look at the free codes available for this experience.

Working Vox Seas Codes

We checked these codes, and they work right now in the game. Since this is an action RPG about leveling up, codes help you get EXP boosts to reach higher levels faster:

BugFix1 – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

– 2x EXP for 20 minutes Release – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

Expired Codes

Right now, there are no old codes that stopped working. Both codes above still give you free EXP boosts.

How to Use Vox Seas Codes in Roblox

Using codes in Vox Seas is easy, and the gift box button is right where you can see it when you start playing. Here’s how to use your codes:

Open Vox Seas. Look for the gift box icon on the left side of your screen. Click on it to open the codes window. Type your code in the “CODE” text box. Click the Redeem button to get your rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We watch for new codes all the time and update this guide when we find them. The game makers release codes when they add new updates or when the game reaches special goals. If you want to look for codes yourself, you can check these places:

Keep checking back for new codes, because when Vox Seas releases them, they really help you level up faster and become the strongest pirate or marine on the seas.