Roblox Wagarashi Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Wagarashi Codes on May 7th, 2025.

Looking to perfect your ninja build in Wagarashi? This Naruto-inspired Roblox adventure lets you explore a vast world, battle enemies, and level up your character—but sometimes you might want a fresh start with your clan or skills. Our list of Wagarashi codes gives you access to free Clan Rerolls, Skill Point Rerolls, Element Rerolls, and other valuable rewards to help you create the perfect shinobi.

Working Wagarashi Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

BugFixes4! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll

BugFixes3! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll

BugFixes2! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll

BugFixes1! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll

ElementRR2! – Redeem for a Secondary Element Reroll

ElementRR1! – Redeem for a Primary Element Reroll

12500LIKES! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll

20KFavorites3! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll

20KFavorites2! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll

20KFavorites! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll

2MVISITS! – Redeem for a Skill Point Reroll

10KLIKES! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll

1MVISITS! – Redeem for a Skill Point Reroll

OGVexxStaySwol – Redeem for Double EXP for 1 Hour and a Clan Reroll

ReRollCodeBruh – Redeem for a Clan Reroll

UseCodeDessiYuki – Redeem for a Clan Reroll

UseCodeDessiSPR – Redeem for in-game rewards

UseCodeDessiSubClass – Redeem for in-game rewards

UseCodeDessiMythicalScroll – Redeem for in-game rewards

15KFavorites! – Redeem for in-game rewards

8000LIKES! – Redeem for in-game rewards

SMALLUPDATE1! – Redeem for in-game rewards

SMALLUPDATE2! – Redeem for in-game rewards

SMALLUPDATE3! – Redeem for in-game rewards

6000LIKES! – Redeem for in-game rewards

SorryForShutdown – Redeem for in-game rewards

SorryForShutdown2 – Redeem for in-game rewards

bigwaga10 – Redeem for in-game rewards

Diamond Member Only Codes:

DIAMONDWAGA5 – Redeem for in-game rewards (Diamond Members only)

DAMONDWAGA6 – Redeem for in-game rewards (Diamond Members only)

Expired Wagarashi Codes

The following codes no longer work in Wagarashi:

bigwaga7

DIAMONDWAGA1

DIAMONDWAGA2

DIAMONDWAGA3

DIAMONDWAGA4

bigwaga8

bigwaga9

400

bigwaga11

1000LIKES!

1000PLAYERS1!

1000PLAYERS2!

1000PLAYERS3!

1000PLAYERS4!

1000PLAYERS5!

1250LIKES!

1600LIKES!

2000LIKES!

2500LIKES!

2000PLAYERS1!

2000PLAYERS2!

2000PLAYERS3!

2000PLAYERS4!

2000PLAYERS5!

3000LIKES!

3000PLAYERS1!

3000PLAYERS2!

3000PLAYERS3!

3000PLAYERS4!

3000PLAYERS5!

4000LIKES!

5000PLAYERS1!

5000PLAYERS2!

5000PLAYERS3!

5000PLAYERS4!

5000PLAYERS5!

How to Redeem Codes in Wagarashi

Important: You must be at least Rank 5 to redeem codes in Wagarashi. New players will need to level up before they can use these codes.

Once you’ve reached Rank 5, follow these steps to redeem your codes:

Launch Wagarashi in Roblox Look for the Gift Box icon in the top-left corner of your screen Click on it to open the code redemption menu Enter a working code in the “Type Codes Here” field Click the Submit button to claim your rewards

If the code is valid, you’ll see a notification confirming your rewards. Remember that codes are typically case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any typing errors.

How to Get More Wagarashi Codes

Want to stay updated with the latest Wagarashi codes? Here are some reliable sources:

Bookmark this page – We regularly check for new codes and update our list as soon as they’re available

– We regularly check for new codes and update our list as soon as they’re available Join the official Wagarashi Discord server

New codes are typically released to celebrate game milestones (like visitor counts or likes), during updates, or to compensate for server issues. The developers are quite generous with code releases, so check these sources regularly!