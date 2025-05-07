Roblox Wagarashi Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Wagarashi Codes on May 7th, 2025.
Looking to perfect your ninja build in Wagarashi? This Naruto-inspired Roblox adventure lets you explore a vast world, battle enemies, and level up your character—but sometimes you might want a fresh start with your clan or skills. Our list of Wagarashi codes gives you access to free Clan Rerolls, Skill Point Rerolls, Element Rerolls, and other valuable rewards to help you create the perfect shinobi.
Working Wagarashi Codes
Our team has verified these codes:
- BugFixes4! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll
- BugFixes3! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll
- BugFixes2! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll
- BugFixes1! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll
- ElementRR2! – Redeem for a Secondary Element Reroll
- ElementRR1! – Redeem for a Primary Element Reroll
- 12500LIKES! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll
- 20KFavorites3! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll
- 20KFavorites2! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll
- 20KFavorites! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll
- 2MVISITS! – Redeem for a Skill Point Reroll
- 10KLIKES! – Redeem for a Clan Reroll
- 1MVISITS! – Redeem for a Skill Point Reroll
- OGVexxStaySwol – Redeem for Double EXP for 1 Hour and a Clan Reroll
- ReRollCodeBruh – Redeem for a Clan Reroll
- UseCodeDessiYuki – Redeem for a Clan Reroll
- UseCodeDessiSPR – Redeem for in-game rewards
- UseCodeDessiSubClass – Redeem for in-game rewards
- UseCodeDessiMythicalScroll – Redeem for in-game rewards
- 15KFavorites! – Redeem for in-game rewards
- 8000LIKES! – Redeem for in-game rewards
- SMALLUPDATE1! – Redeem for in-game rewards
- SMALLUPDATE2! – Redeem for in-game rewards
- SMALLUPDATE3! – Redeem for in-game rewards
- 6000LIKES! – Redeem for in-game rewards
- SorryForShutdown – Redeem for in-game rewards
- SorryForShutdown2 – Redeem for in-game rewards
- bigwaga10 – Redeem for in-game rewards
Diamond Member Only Codes:
- DIAMONDWAGA5 – Redeem for in-game rewards (Diamond Members only)
- DAMONDWAGA6 – Redeem for in-game rewards (Diamond Members only)
Expired Wagarashi Codes
The following codes no longer work in Wagarashi:
- bigwaga7
- DIAMONDWAGA1
- DIAMONDWAGA2
- DIAMONDWAGA3
- DIAMONDWAGA4
- bigwaga8
- bigwaga9
- 400
- bigwaga11
- 1000LIKES!
- 1000PLAYERS1!
- 1000PLAYERS2!
- 1000PLAYERS3!
- 1000PLAYERS4!
- 1000PLAYERS5!
- 1250LIKES!
- 1600LIKES!
- 2000LIKES!
- 2500LIKES!
- 2000PLAYERS1!
- 2000PLAYERS2!
- 2000PLAYERS3!
- 2000PLAYERS4!
- 2000PLAYERS5!
- 3000LIKES!
- 3000PLAYERS1!
- 3000PLAYERS2!
- 3000PLAYERS3!
- 3000PLAYERS4!
- 3000PLAYERS5!
- 4000LIKES!
- 5000PLAYERS1!
- 5000PLAYERS2!
- 5000PLAYERS3!
- 5000PLAYERS4!
- 5000PLAYERS5!
How to Redeem Codes in Wagarashi
Important: You must be at least Rank 5 to redeem codes in Wagarashi. New players will need to level up before they can use these codes.
Once you’ve reached Rank 5, follow these steps to redeem your codes:
- Launch Wagarashi in Roblox
- Look for the Gift Box icon in the top-left corner of your screen
- Click on it to open the code redemption menu
- Enter a working code in the “Type Codes Here” field
- Click the Submit button to claim your rewards
If the code is valid, you’ll see a notification confirming your rewards. Remember that codes are typically case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any typing errors.
How to Get More Wagarashi Codes
Want to stay updated with the latest Wagarashi codes? Here are some reliable sources:
- Bookmark this page – We regularly check for new codes and update our list as soon as they’re available
- Join the official Wagarashi Discord server
New codes are typically released to celebrate game milestones (like visitor counts or likes), during updates, or to compensate for server issues. The developers are quite generous with code releases, so check these sources regularly!