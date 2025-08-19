Home » Gaming » Roblox Wild Horse Islands Codes (August 2025)

Roblox Wild Horse Islands Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Wild Horse Islands Codes on August 19th, 2025.

Wild Horse Islands is a captivating horse simulation game where you catch, train, and compete with your very own horses against other players. This Roblox experience lets you explore vast landscapes while improving your horse’s speed, jump height, and endurance through various training areas scattered across the map. You can complete exciting quests for coins, trade items with other players, and customize your horses with beautiful tack and accessories. Let’s look into the current codes that’ll give you free island decorations, special accessories, and loyalty points.

Working Wild Horse Islands Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re currently active in the game. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

  • SOME-PASTURE-STUFFS – Get Water Trough, Small Horse Shelter, and Round Bale Feeder Island Decor
  • TRIDENTS-TRIDENT – Trident’s Trident accessory
  • TRONS-TAIL-RIBBON – Tron’s Tail Ribbon
  • WHEN-LIFE-GIVES-YOU-LEMONS – Lemon’s Basket tail accessory
  • KOOLIE-PLUSH – Unicorn Plushie decoration
  • TY-4-100M-VISITS – 100M Visits Glasses
  • LOYALTY-BOOST – 200 free Loyalty Points

Expired Codes

Unfortunately, these codes no longer work, but we’re keeping them here so you know which ones to skip:

  • VAN-BUN-BUN-BOW
  • FREE-PASTURE-STUFFS
  • WINTER-TOKENS-PLZ
  • SUNNY-FOR-PRESIDENT
  • MY-HOLIDAY-ISLAND-23
  • TINY-SMOL-WINTER-HATS-23
  • I-HEART-VELVET-HEARTS
  • HOLIDAY-SPIRIT-4-U

How To Redeem Wild Horse Islands Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Wild Horse Islands is straightforward, but you need to navigate to the right menu. Here’s the step-by-step process:

  • Launch Wild Horse Islands from your Roblox games library.
  • Click on the coin/tokens icon to open the currency menu.
  • Look for and click the Redeem Code button at the bottom of the menu.
  • Type or paste your chosen code into the “Enter code here…” text box.
  • Press the Enter key on your keyboard to submit the code.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown with all the hyphens and capital letters.

How To Find More Codes

We regularly update this guide with the latest Wild Horse Islands codes, making it your most reliable source for new releases. You can also follow the game’s official Twitter account and join their Discord server. The Wild Horse Islands community is quite active, and other players often share codes as soon as they’re discovered.

