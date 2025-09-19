Roblox World of Stands Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox World of Stands Codes on September 19th, 2025.

Step into the bizarre world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure! World of Stands brings the iconic anime series to Roblox with an open-world fighting experience where Stands are everything. You’ll need arrows to summon these powerful supernatural abilities, each with unique powers that can completely change your combat style.

The game captures the essence of JoJo’s universe as you complete beginner quests to earn your first Stand, then battle mobs and other players to upgrade your character. Rolling for better Stands becomes addictive as you search for that perfect combination of abilities. World of Stands codes provide free arrows and Roka fruits, giving you more chances to obtain rare and powerful Stands without spending your hard-earned resources.

Working World of Stands Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

SUMMER25 – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)

– Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) 300K – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)

– Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) 274K – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka CAIRO – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka CHAPTER2 – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka WINTER24 – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka WHITESNAKE – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka FESTIVE – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka 262K – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka ARENA – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka EMERALD – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka SPOOKY2024 – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka 251K – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka SOSORRY – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka EGYPT – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka PART3 – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka 243K – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka SUNSHINE – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka 235K – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka SUMMER24 – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka RANKED – Get Arrows and Roka

– Get Arrows and Roka CHARIOT – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)

– Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) 228K – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)

– Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) EGG25 – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)

– Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) EASTER24 – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)

– Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) 224K – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)

– Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) SNAIL – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 25)

Expired World of Stands Codes

Many codes have expired and no longer work:

ANOOBIS – No longer active

– No longer active GANGGANG – No longer active

– No longer active 218K – No longer active

– No longer active 1YEAR – No longer active

– No longer active HOLIDAY – No longer active

– No longer active CRAZY – No longer active

– No longer active TRADESOON – No longer active

– No longer active 210K – No longer active

– No longer active CONTROLLER – No longer active

– No longer active SPOOKY – No longer active

– No longer active 205K – No longer active

– No longer active GEXP – No longer active

– No longer active 195K – No longer active

– No longer active 100M – No longer active

How to Redeem World of Stands Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for World of Stands requires reaching certain levels for some codes, so make sure you’ve progressed enough before attempting redemption:

Launch World of Stands on Roblox Select the Profile icon and then choose Settings from the menu options Find the “Codes” section in the settings Enter any working code in the text field Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards

Your arrows and Roka will be added to your inventory immediately. Use arrows to summon new Stands and Roka fruits to abandon your current Stand if you want to try for something better.

How to Find More World of Stands Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh World of Stands codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since developer SpicyWater releases code during milestones and special events.

You can also join the official World of Stands Discord server and check the announcements channel for new codes. Follow SpicyWater’s X account (@SpicyWaterRBLX) and join the SpicyWater Roblox group for additional updates about the game.

While exploring the game world, keep an eye out for chests that provide additional free rewards like fruit, tokens, and other useful items. The Discord server also occasionally hosts giveaways and special events with exclusive prizes.