Roblox World of Stands Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox World of Stands Codes on September 19th, 2025.
Step into the bizarre world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure! World of Stands brings the iconic anime series to Roblox with an open-world fighting experience where Stands are everything. You’ll need arrows to summon these powerful supernatural abilities, each with unique powers that can completely change your combat style.
The game captures the essence of JoJo’s universe as you complete beginner quests to earn your first Stand, then battle mobs and other players to upgrade your character. Rolling for better Stands becomes addictive as you search for that perfect combination of abilities. World of Stands codes provide free arrows and Roka fruits, giving you more chances to obtain rare and powerful Stands without spending your hard-earned resources.
Working World of Stands Codes
Our team has verified these codes:
- SUMMER25 – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
- 300K – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
- 274K – Get Arrows and Roka
- CAIRO – Get Arrows and Roka
- CHAPTER2 – Get Arrows and Roka
- WINTER24 – Get Arrows and Roka
- WHITESNAKE – Get Arrows and Roka
- FESTIVE – Get Arrows and Roka
- 262K – Get Arrows and Roka
- ARENA – Get Arrows and Roka
- EMERALD – Get Arrows and Roka
- SPOOKY2024 – Get Arrows and Roka
- 251K – Get Arrows and Roka
- SOSORRY – Get Arrows and Roka
- EGYPT – Get Arrows and Roka
- PART3 – Get Arrows and Roka
- 243K – Get Arrows and Roka
- SUNSHINE – Get Arrows and Roka
- 235K – Get Arrows and Roka
- SUMMER24 – Get Arrows and Roka
- RANKED – Get Arrows and Roka
- CHARIOT – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
- 228K – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
- EGG25 – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
- EASTER24 – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
- 224K – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15)
- SNAIL – Get Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 25)
Expired World of Stands Codes
Many codes have expired and no longer work:
- ANOOBIS – No longer active
- GANGGANG – No longer active
- 218K – No longer active
- 1YEAR – No longer active
- HOLIDAY – No longer active
- CRAZY – No longer active
- TRADESOON – No longer active
- 210K – No longer active
- CONTROLLER – No longer active
- SPOOKY – No longer active
- 205K – No longer active
- GEXP – No longer active
- 195K – No longer active
- 100M – No longer active
How to Redeem World of Stands Codes in Roblox
Redeeming codes for World of Stands requires reaching certain levels for some codes, so make sure you’ve progressed enough before attempting redemption:
- Launch World of Stands on Roblox
- Select the Profile icon and then choose Settings from the menu options
- Find the “Codes” section in the settings
- Enter any working code in the text field
- Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards
Your arrows and Roka will be added to your inventory immediately. Use arrows to summon new Stands and Roka fruits to abandon your current Stand if you want to try for something better.
How to Find More World of Stands Codes
We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh World of Stands codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since developer SpicyWater releases code during milestones and special events.
You can also join the official World of Stands Discord server and check the announcements channel for new codes. Follow SpicyWater’s X account (@SpicyWaterRBLX) and join the SpicyWater Roblox group for additional updates about the game.
While exploring the game world, keep an eye out for chests that provide additional free rewards like fruit, tokens, and other useful items. The Discord server also occasionally hosts giveaways and special events with exclusive prizes.