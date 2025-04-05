Roblox Yeet a Friend Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Yeet a Friend Codes on April 5th, 2025.

Looking to send your friends flying through the air with style and power? Yeet a Friend codes are exactly what you need! This Roblox experience lets you throw your friends as far as possible, and these codes will give you free Wheel Spins, Legendary Pets, Power Boosts, and thousands of Stars to make your yeeting adventures even more exciting.

I’ll share all the working codes that have been verified, explain how to redeem them properly, and show you where to find more. Whether you’re looking to boost your throws with Power Boosts or collect rare Slime Pets, these codes will give you a significant advantage without spending any Robux.

All Working Yeet a Friend Codes

Our team has verified all these codes. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible since they could expire without notice:

SUPERCAR : 3x Wheel Spins ( new )

: 3x Wheel Spins ( ) VALENTINE : 3x Energy Boost, 3x Power Boost, and 3x Luck Boost

: 3x Energy Boost, 3x Power Boost, and 3x Luck Boost OLYMP : 1 Mythic Slime Pet

: 1 Mythic Slime Pet IPLAYEVERYDAY : 1 Legendary Slime Pet

: 1 Legendary Slime Pet XMAS24 : 30K Stars

: 30K Stars Halloween : 50K Stars

: 50K Stars DIMENSIONBOOST : 2x Energy Boost

: 2x Energy Boost Reap : 10K Stars

: 10K Stars Junk : 3x Power Boost

: 3x Power Boost Aztec : 3x Wheel Spins

: 3x Wheel Spins Magic : 3x Energy Boost

: 3x Energy Boost Dimension : 2x Power Boost

: 2x Power Boost Collector : 10K Stars

: 10K Stars StarShopper : 5K Stars

: 5K Stars FreeStars : 750 Gems

: 750 Gems FreePower : 1x Power Boost

: 1x Power Boost GIFTING : 5x Wheel Spins

: 5x Wheel Spins Happy2024 : 50K Stars

: 50K Stars EASYEET : 2x Power Boost

: 2x Power Boost CHRISTMAS : 10K Stars

: 10K Stars AFK : 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Luck Boost Glacier : 10K Stars

: 10K Stars Enchanted : 5K Stars

: 5K Stars Teleporter : 5K Stars

: 5K Stars YeetCartoon : 2x Power Boost

: 2x Power Boost iLoveYeeting: 1x Legendary Slime Pet

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work in Yeet a Friend:

JackoLantern

SuperRebirths

HALFMILLIONINSANITY

Sewer

Mask

PetIndex

NeonPet

Nightmares

Sunglasses

Halloween2023

YeetA250k

AtomicReward

Library

MoneyUpdate

Alien

Yarrr

Yeet

Release

Trading

Atlantis

OneThousandLikes

How to Redeem Yeet a Friend Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Yeet a Friend is straightforward, but you need to find the code redemption area in-game. Follow these simple steps:

Launch Yeet a Friend on Roblox. Once you spawn in the game, look to your right side. Walk towards the area with the “CODES” sign. Step on the red platform to open the code box. Enter your code in the “ENTER CODE” text field. Click the red or green “REDEEM” button.

Remember that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown above. If you’re having trouble, try copying and pasting the code directly from this guide to avoid any typos.

How to Find More Yeet a Friend Codes

While we regularly update this guide with the newest codes as soon as they’re released, you can also find codes through these official sources:

The fastest way to get new Yeet a Friend codes is to join the game’s official Discord server, where developers announce all the latest codes and updates. With these resources, you’ll be able to upgrade your character faster, obtain better pets, and ultimately throw your friends much farther than before!