Roblox Your Bank Winter Update Release Date and Countdown

Roblox’s Your Bank winter update is an upcoming event, set to release this week. The update brings new winter-themed content to the game. The developers are also hosting an Admin Abuse event at the time of the update’s release. You can participate in it to receive tons of freebies. With that said, here is the official Your Bank Winter update release date, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Your Bank Winter Update

The Your Bank Winter update will officially release on Friday, December 12, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST, UTC-5. Based on your time zone, it will release at a different time. For your convenience, we’ve listed the release dates and timings for the Winter update across major regions below:

Time Zone Release Timings United States (EST) Friday, December 12, at 8:00 AM United States (PST) Friday, December 12, at 5:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Friday, December 12, at 1:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CET) Friday, December 12, at 2:00 PM India (IST) Friday, December 12, at 6:30 PM Brazil (BRT) Friday, December 12, at 10:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) Friday, December 12, at 10:00 PM Australia (AEDT) Saturday, December 13, at 12:00 AM

Instead of remembering all dates and times, you can enable notifications for the game’s updates. Roblox will send you notifications when the Winter update is released. Visit Your Bank’s official Roblox page, find the Winter Update banner, and tap the Notify Me button to enable notifications.

Countdown Timer for the Winter Update

Here is the countdown timer for the forthcoming Your Winter update:

What to Expect From the Upcoming Update?

The developers are yet to reveal information regarding the upcoming update. The game’s Winter update description page states “more info soon!!” and no more than that. However, the developers might release a new Your Bank code that rewards in-game items for free when redeemed. Additionally, we can expect some Winter-themed items to be available for obtainment. Moreover, the developers will also host an Admin Abuse event that rewards freebies for players participating in it.