Roblox Your Goblin Mine Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox our Goblin Mine Codes on September 23rd, 2025.

Ready to build the ultimate mining empire with some greedy goblin helpers? Your Goblin Mine is an addictive idle tycoon game where you place ores on your plot and watch the profits roll in. You click on ores to earn coins, then upgrade them to boost your earnings even more. The best part is hiring goblins who will do all the hard work for you, mining continuously even when you’re offline. Using codes gives you free statues that provide permanent earning multipliers and other useful rewards to accelerate your mining success. Let’s take a look at all the working codes that will help you become the ultimate mine tycoon.

Working Your Goblin Mine Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

1KPLAYERS – Cool Statue for 2x Earnings

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work, but it’s worth trying them just in case they get reactivated:

Release

How to Redeem Your Goblin Mine Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Your Goblin Mine is straightforward and only takes a few clicks. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Your Goblin Mine. Look for the Store button on the left side of your screen Click on it to open the store menu Scroll down to find the CODES section Type or paste your chosen code into the text box Click the Enter button to claim your free rewards

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Your Goblin Mine freebies. However, the developers share code on several official channels that are worth following for the fastest updates.

The Your Goblin Mine Discord server is where developers typically announce new codes first, especially in the dedicated codes channel. The community is also very active with tips about the best mining strategies and goblin management techniques.