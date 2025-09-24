Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Zombie War Tycoon Codes on September 24th, 2025.

Zombie War Tycoon puts you in charge of constructing the ultimate zombie-proof base by stepping on buttons that trigger entire floors, labs, and armories to appear. You’ll face endless waves of undead enemies while upgrading your defenses and collecting powerful weapons to blast zombie heads clean off. The game features everything from armored cars and helicopters to massive weapon arsenals that help you survive the zombie onslaught. Building a respectable base takes time and lots of cash, especially when you’re starting out and need to expand your arsenal. Using codes gives you free money to speed up construction, buy better weapons, and create defenses that no zombie can penetrate.

Working Zombie War Tycoon Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

firstcode – 5,000 Cash

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work, but it’s worth trying them just in case they get reactivated:

ZWT

OMGCODE55

Welcome

How to Redeem Zombie War Tycoon Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Zombie War Tycoon follows the standard Roblox pattern. Just follow these steps:

Launch Zombie War Tycoon from your Roblox games list. Look at the right side of your screen for the store button. Click on the Store button to open the shop menu. At the top of the window, click on the Codes button. Paste your chosen code into the white text field. Press Enter to claim your free rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Zombie War Tycoon freebies. However, the developers share code on several official channels that are worth following for the fastest updates.

The Zombie War Tycoon Discord server is where developers typically announce new codes first, especially in the announcements channel ,where they share codes with each new update. The developers often release code to celebrate milestones or apologize for server issues.