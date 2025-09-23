Rockstar Games Made a Huge Announcement That Will Change GTA RP

The GTA roleplay community just got the news they’ve been dreaming about for years. After operating in the shadows with third-party mods and unofficial servers, one of the biggest names in GTA RP is finally getting the recognition it deserves. Rockstar Games officially announced they’re working with NoPixel, one of the most popular roleplay servers, to create the future of Grand Theft Auto roleplaying.

What’s the Big News for GTA RP?

NoPixel dropped a rare tweet saying they’re building NoPixel V – the next version of their GTA 5 roleplay experience. Moreover, they’re doing it with Rockstar’s help. This is huge because Rockstar has never officially supported RP servers like this before.

We’re excited to support the nopixel team as they create the future of GTA RP. https://t.co/pyb9SzfrfZ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 23, 2025

The announcement came straight from NoPixel’s official X account, and Rockstar quickly jumped in to show their support. They said they’re “excited to support the nopixel team as they create the future of GTA RP.”

What Does This Mean for NoPixel and GTA Roleplayers?

NoPixel has always been the big name in GTA roleplay, with streamers like Lirik, Summit1G, and Moonmoon making it popular. But getting in hasn’t been easy. You have to apply, wait in long lines, and deal with the risk of Rockstar shutting things down since it was all unofficial. That’s now going to change.

According to the announcement, NoPixel V is expected to come to the Rockstar Games Launcher and other PC platforms, though we’re still waiting for more details. But this means that players won’t have to worry about servers randomly going offline anymore. With Rockstar backing it, the game can get better updates, more stability, and it could even open the door for other roleplay servers to grow, too.

NoPixel is telling people to stay tuned at nopixel.net for more information. While we don’t have a release date yet, this collaboration signals a new era for GTA roleplay. If you’ve been on the fence about trying GTA RP, this might be the perfect time to jump in. The community has grown massive, and with official backing, it’s only going to get better.