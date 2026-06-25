It's still unknown whether the disc version will cost extra or be a free upgrade for digital pre-order buyers.

The GTA 6 physical disc situation has become a big topic since pre-orders went live. Fans were disappointed to discover that the physical edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X doesn't come with an actual disc. Now, comments from Rockstar Support and new rumors about a later GTA 6 disc release have made the situation even more confusing, leaving collectors wondering what their best option is.

GTA 6 Physical Edition Has No Disc at Launch

When Rockstar opened pre-orders on June 25th, some fans were feeling a bit annoyed. Why? The physical edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X comes with a download code inside the box and not an actual disc. So even if you buy the box from the store, you are still just getting a digital copy of the game.

That rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. As collectors who have been waiting for years for this game, of course, they were frustrated. And it wasn't just fans reacting. Some retailers pushed back hard, too.

A Statement from VGP Regarding Grand Theft Auto VI



As gamers and retailers, we recognize that Grand Theft Auto VI is poised to be one of the biggest entertainment launches in history. The excitement surrounding this release is unprecedented, and we understand why so many… pic.twitter.com/dnGyPm5mrn — VGP Video Games Plus (@VideoGamesPlus_) June 24, 2026

Independent retailers Video Game Plus (VGP) and Loot Box Gaming both announced they won't be selling GTA 6's physical release because it doesn't include a real disc. VGP has a standing policy against code-in-box products, and Loot Box Gaming said it couldn't sell something that doesn't honor the people spending their money on it.

Rockstar Support Answers to the GTA 6 Disc Backlash

After the backlash, some customers who reached out to Rockstar Support got a response. It said the current pre-orders are for a digital-only version, and that a physical copy would be available "in the following months."

However, Rockstar hasn't made a formal public statement, and the word disc doesn't actually appear in the response. Just "physical copy."

Polish outlet PPE.pl, citing inside Graczdari, claims a disc version of GTA 6 is arriving in December 2026, weeks after the November 19 launch date (check our countdown timer to see how many days you have left until the game drops). Graczdari is the same person who correctly called in March that GTA 6 wouldn't ship with a disc at launch, so there's some credibility there. But their track record is mixed overall.

Will the GTA 6 Disc Version Cost Extra?

This is a big question nobody has answered yet, and it might be the most important one. We have no information right now on whether the disc version will be a free upgrade for people who already bought the digital pre-order, or a separate purchase at full price.

If you are planning to pre-order digitally and switch to a disc copy later, it may be worth waiting for official details. Until Rockstar clarifies its plans, there is no guarantee that existing digital buyers won't have to pay again. We will update this section as soon as more information becomes available.

There is also the question of pre-order bonuses. If you hold out for a disc version (which might not even come, mind you), you could miss the Vintage Vice City Pack. That includes an exclusive 1995 Vapid Stanier vehicle, special outfits for Jason and Lucia, and weapon skins inspired by Tommy Vercetti's iconic look.

Until Rockstar makes an official statement, treat the December disc release as a rumor. If you're fine with going digital, pre-ordering now locks in your bonuses. But if you want a real disc, you're probably going to be waiting past November.

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